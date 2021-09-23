Exhorder playing ‘Slaughter in the Vatican’ on tour with Take Offense & more (dates)

New Orleans thrash/groove metal vets Exhorder will celebrate the belated 30th anniversary of their classic 1990 debut LP Slaughter in the Vatican by playing it in full on a fall tour, with support from three newer bands who keep the thrashy torch lit: Take Offense, Extinction A.D., and Plague Years.

The tour kicks off in Brooklyn on November 24 at Saint Vitus Bar. Tickets for that show are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

In 2019, Exhorder released their first album in 27 years, Mourn The Southern Skies.

Exhorder / Take Offense / Extinction A.D. / Plague Years -- 2021 Tour Dates

11/24 Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus

11/26 Cambridge, MA @ Middle East

11/27 Frederick, MD @ Cafe 611

11/28 Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse

11/29 Chicago, IL @ Reggies

11/30 Indianapolis, IN @ Emerson Theatre

12/2 New Orleans, LA @ Southport Music Hall

12/3 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

12/4 Ft. Worth, TX @ The Rail Club

12/5 Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

12/6 El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar

12/7 Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

12/8 Los Angeles, CA @ Brick By Brick

12/9 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

12/10 Bakersfield, CA @ 1933

12/11 Las Vegas, NV @ Dive Bar

12/12 Petaluma, CA @ The Phoenix Theater

12/14 Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

12/15 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

12/17 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

12/18 Greeley, CO @ Moxi Theater

12/19 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater