Exhorder playing ‘Slaughter in the Vatican’ on tour with Take Offense & more (dates)
New Orleans thrash/groove metal vets Exhorder will celebrate the belated 30th anniversary of their classic 1990 debut LP Slaughter in the Vatican by playing it in full on a fall tour, with support from three newer bands who keep the thrashy torch lit: Take Offense, Extinction A.D., and Plague Years.
The tour kicks off in Brooklyn on November 24 at Saint Vitus Bar. Tickets for that show are on sale now. All dates are listed below.
In 2019, Exhorder released their first album in 27 years, Mourn The Southern Skies.
Exhorder / Take Offense / Extinction A.D. / Plague Years -- 2021 Tour Dates
11/24 Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus
11/26 Cambridge, MA @ Middle East
11/27 Frederick, MD @ Cafe 611
11/28 Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse
11/29 Chicago, IL @ Reggies
11/30 Indianapolis, IN @ Emerson Theatre
12/2 New Orleans, LA @ Southport Music Hall
12/3 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
12/4 Ft. Worth, TX @ The Rail Club
12/5 Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live
12/6 El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar
12/7 Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
12/8 Los Angeles, CA @ Brick By Brick
12/9 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
12/10 Bakersfield, CA @ 1933
12/11 Las Vegas, NV @ Dive Bar
12/12 Petaluma, CA @ The Phoenix Theater
12/14 Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
12/15 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
12/17 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
12/18 Greeley, CO @ Moxi Theater
12/19 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater