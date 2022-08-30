Exhumed announce new LP & tour with Hulder, Vitriol, Castrator, Molder

Death/goregrind vets Exhumed have announced a new album, To The Dead, due October 21 via Relapse (pre-order). Frontman Matt Harvey says:

Like a lingering infection, we’ve returned to excruciate your eardrums and splatter your senses! The lads and I are very stoked to excrete our latest audio abortion onto the collective face of the underground. We’ve dialed up the “gross-o-meter” to 666, so if gore-soaked blast beats, disgusting vocals and meat-cleaving riffs are your idea of a good time, you’re in for a fucken treat!

The first single is "Drained of Color," a deliciously gnarly song that comes with a Nikko DeLuna-directed video that splices together clips of the band playing with vintage horror flick-style footage. Check it out below.

Exhumed have also announced a tour with some amazing openers, Hulder and Vitriol on all dates, plus Molder on the first leg and Castrator on the second. The run with Castrator hits Brooklyn on November 27 at The Meadows, with tickets going on sale Thursday (9/1) at 11 AM. All dates are listed below.

Hulder recently released their mini-LP The Eternal Fanfare on 20 Buck Spin, Castrator recently released their debut album Defiled In Oblivion on Dark Descent, and Molder recently released their sophomore album Engrossed In Decay on Prosthetic. Vitriol's latest LP is 2019's Throat of Cowardice (Century Media).

Tracklist

Putrescine and Cadaverine

Drained of Color

Carbonized

Rank and Defiled

Lurid, Shocking, and Vile

Undertaking the Overkilled

Nerotica

No Headstone Unturned

Defecated

Disgusted

Exhumed / Hulder / Vitriol -- 2022 Tour Dates

w/ Molder Nov 10-22

w/ Castrator Nov 23-Dec 17

Nov 10 Portland, OR @ Dante’s

Nov 11 Seattle, WA @ Substation

Nov 12 Boise, ID @ The Shredder

Nov 13 Salt Lake City, UT @ Ace’s High Saloon

Nov 14 Denver, CO @ HQ

Nov 16 Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

Nov 17 Des Moines, IA @ Lefty’s

Nov 18 Chicago, IL @ Reggies

Nov 19 Milwaukee, WI @ Club Garibaldi

Nov 20 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

Nov 21 Cincinnati, OH @ Legends

Nov 22 Cleveland, OH @ No Class

Nov 23 Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo

Nov 25 Boston, MA @ Sonia

Nov 26 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

Nov 27 Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows

Nov 29 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

Nov 30 Norfolk, VA @ Norfolk Taphouse

Dec 01 Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

Dec 02 Atlanta, GA @ Bogg’s

Dec 03 Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

Dec 04 Tampa, FL @ Brass Mug

Dec 07 Houston, TX @ White Oak

Dec 08 Austin, TX @ Come and Take it Live

Dec 09 Dallas, TX @ Amplified

Dec 10 San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box

Dec 12 Albuquerque, NM @ The Launchpad

Dec 13 Mesa, AZ @ Nile Underground

Dec 14 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

Dec 15 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation

Dec 16 Los Angeles, CA @ Don Quixote

Dec 17 Oakland, CA @ Eli’s Mile High