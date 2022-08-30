Exhumed announce new LP & tour with Hulder, Vitriol, Castrator, Molder
Death/goregrind vets Exhumed have announced a new album, To The Dead, due October 21 via Relapse (pre-order). Frontman Matt Harvey says:
Like a lingering infection, we’ve returned to excruciate your eardrums and splatter your senses! The lads and I are very stoked to excrete our latest audio abortion onto the collective face of the underground. We’ve dialed up the “gross-o-meter” to 666, so if gore-soaked blast beats, disgusting vocals and meat-cleaving riffs are your idea of a good time, you’re in for a fucken treat!
The first single is "Drained of Color," a deliciously gnarly song that comes with a Nikko DeLuna-directed video that splices together clips of the band playing with vintage horror flick-style footage. Check it out below.
Exhumed have also announced a tour with some amazing openers, Hulder and Vitriol on all dates, plus Molder on the first leg and Castrator on the second. The run with Castrator hits Brooklyn on November 27 at The Meadows, with tickets going on sale Thursday (9/1) at 11 AM. All dates are listed below.
Hulder recently released their mini-LP The Eternal Fanfare on 20 Buck Spin, Castrator recently released their debut album Defiled In Oblivion on Dark Descent, and Molder recently released their sophomore album Engrossed In Decay on Prosthetic. Vitriol's latest LP is 2019's Throat of Cowardice (Century Media).
Tracklist
Putrescine and Cadaverine
Drained of Color
Carbonized
Rank and Defiled
Lurid, Shocking, and Vile
Undertaking the Overkilled
Nerotica
No Headstone Unturned
Defecated
Disgusted
Exhumed / Hulder / Vitriol -- 2022 Tour Dates
w/ Molder Nov 10-22
w/ Castrator Nov 23-Dec 17
Nov 10 Portland, OR @ Dante’s
Nov 11 Seattle, WA @ Substation
Nov 12 Boise, ID @ The Shredder
Nov 13 Salt Lake City, UT @ Ace’s High Saloon
Nov 14 Denver, CO @ HQ
Nov 16 Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
Nov 17 Des Moines, IA @ Lefty’s
Nov 18 Chicago, IL @ Reggies
Nov 19 Milwaukee, WI @ Club Garibaldi
Nov 20 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
Nov 21 Cincinnati, OH @ Legends
Nov 22 Cleveland, OH @ No Class
Nov 23 Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo
Nov 25 Boston, MA @ Sonia
Nov 26 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
Nov 27 Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows
Nov 29 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
Nov 30 Norfolk, VA @ Norfolk Taphouse
Dec 01 Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern
Dec 02 Atlanta, GA @ Bogg’s
Dec 03 Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub
Dec 04 Tampa, FL @ Brass Mug
Dec 07 Houston, TX @ White Oak
Dec 08 Austin, TX @ Come and Take it Live
Dec 09 Dallas, TX @ Amplified
Dec 10 San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box
Dec 12 Albuquerque, NM @ The Launchpad
Dec 13 Mesa, AZ @ Nile Underground
Dec 14 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
Dec 15 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation
Dec 16 Los Angeles, CA @ Don Quixote
Dec 17 Oakland, CA @ Eli’s Mile High