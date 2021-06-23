Exhumed, Creeping Death, Bewitcher & Enforced announce 2021 tour

San Jose gore masters Exhumed have announced the 'Worming Through America' tour with extremely stacked support from Texas hardcore-infused death metallers Creeping Death, speed metal-turned-Tribulation-esque Portland band Bewitcher, and Richmond crossover thrashers Enforced.

"We're beyond psyched to be back on the road AT LAST! It's been far too long since the teeming masses have choked on our foul stench," Exhumed say. "We've put together a killer, diverse lineup to crack craniums and rupture eardrums in a town (hopefully) near you, as well as some new surprises, including 'Worming,' an exclusive 'tour-only' vinyl EP. Gas up your chainsaws, put your beers and corpses on ice and get ready for us to roll into your neck of the woods and wake up some neighbors!"

The tour begins and ends on the West Coast, and it hits a ton of other US cities in between, including Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on November 7. Tickets for the Vitus show go on sale Friday (6/25) at noon. All dates are listed below.

Exhumed's latest release is their 2020 split with related band Gruesome, Twisted Horror, on Relapse.. Creeping Death's debut album Wretched Illusions came out in 2019 on eOne. Earlier this year, Bewitcher released Cursed Be Thy Kingdom and Enforced released Kill Grid, both on Century Media.

Exhumed / Creeping Death / Bewitcher / Enforced -- 2021 Tour Dates

Oct 22 Costa Mesa, CA @ The Commissary

Oct 23 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

Oct 24 Mesa, AZ @ Nile Underground

Oct 25 Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca North

Oct 26 Albuquerque, NM @ The Launchpad

Oct 27 El Paso, TX @ The Rock House

Oct 28 Odessa, TX @ Cactus House

Oct 29 San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box

Oct 30 Austin, TX @ The Lost Well

Oct 31 Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

Nov 02 Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle Brewing

Nov 03 Cincinnati, OH @ Legends

Nov 04 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Nov 05 Norfolk, VA @ Taphouse

Nov 06 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

Nov 07 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

Nov 08 Boston, MA @ Sonia

Nov 09 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

Nov 10 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

Nov 11 Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s

Nov 12 Madison, WI @ Crucible

Nov 13 Davenport, IA @ Racoon Motel

Nov 14 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

Nov 15 Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater *

Nov 16 Salt Lake City, UT @ Ace’s High Saloon *

Nov 17 Boise, ID @ The Shredder *

Nov 18 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon *

Nov 19 Portland, OR @ Dante’s *

Nov 20 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Metro Opera House *

* No Enforced