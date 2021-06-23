Exhumed, Creeping Death, Bewitcher & Enforced announce 2021 tour
San Jose gore masters Exhumed have announced the 'Worming Through America' tour with extremely stacked support from Texas hardcore-infused death metallers Creeping Death, speed metal-turned-Tribulation-esque Portland band Bewitcher, and Richmond crossover thrashers Enforced.
"We're beyond psyched to be back on the road AT LAST! It's been far too long since the teeming masses have choked on our foul stench," Exhumed say. "We've put together a killer, diverse lineup to crack craniums and rupture eardrums in a town (hopefully) near you, as well as some new surprises, including 'Worming,' an exclusive 'tour-only' vinyl EP. Gas up your chainsaws, put your beers and corpses on ice and get ready for us to roll into your neck of the woods and wake up some neighbors!"
The tour begins and ends on the West Coast, and it hits a ton of other US cities in between, including Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on November 7. Tickets for the Vitus show go on sale Friday (6/25) at noon. All dates are listed below.
Exhumed's latest release is their 2020 split with related band Gruesome, Twisted Horror, on Relapse.. Creeping Death's debut album Wretched Illusions came out in 2019 on eOne. Earlier this year, Bewitcher released Cursed Be Thy Kingdom and Enforced released Kill Grid, both on Century Media.
Exhumed / Creeping Death / Bewitcher / Enforced -- 2021 Tour Dates
Oct 22 Costa Mesa, CA @ The Commissary
Oct 23 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
Oct 24 Mesa, AZ @ Nile Underground
Oct 25 Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca North
Oct 26 Albuquerque, NM @ The Launchpad
Oct 27 El Paso, TX @ The Rock House
Oct 28 Odessa, TX @ Cactus House
Oct 29 San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box
Oct 30 Austin, TX @ The Lost Well
Oct 31 Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey
Nov 02 Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle Brewing
Nov 03 Cincinnati, OH @ Legends
Nov 04 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Nov 05 Norfolk, VA @ Taphouse
Nov 06 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
Nov 07 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus
Nov 08 Boston, MA @ Sonia
Nov 09 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
Nov 10 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
Nov 11 Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s
Nov 12 Madison, WI @ Crucible
Nov 13 Davenport, IA @ Racoon Motel
Nov 14 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *
Nov 15 Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater *
Nov 16 Salt Lake City, UT @ Ace’s High Saloon *
Nov 17 Boise, ID @ The Shredder *
Nov 18 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon *
Nov 19 Portland, OR @ Dante’s *
Nov 20 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Metro Opera House *
* No Enforced