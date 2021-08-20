Exodus detail first album in 7 years ‘Persona Non Grata’ (exclusive vinyl pre-order + new song)

Pre-order our exclusive colored variant of Exodus' first album in 7 years.

Thrash legends Exodus have been talking about their anticipated new album Persona Non Grata for a while, and now it's officially announced. It's due November 19 via Nuclear Blast, and we've teamed up with the band on a very cool looking "bone & beer swirl with red & brown splatter" vinyl variant, limited to just 300 copies and available exclusively in our stores. Pre-order yours now while they last. That's a mock-up above.

The album is Exodus' first in seven years, first since Gary Holt ended his stint playing with the now-defunct Slayer, and 12th overall. The first single is "The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)," and it's clear from this song that Exodus are back with a vengeance. It rips, and it feels like it could've come straight out of their classic era. Listen and check out the tracklist below.

Exodus are playing Psycho Las Vegas this weekend, and then heading out on the "The Bay Strikes Back Tour" with fellow Bay Area thrash legends Testament and Death Angel. That includes NYC-area shows at NJ's Starland Ballroom on 10/23 (tickets) and Long Island's Paramount on 10/26 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Pre-order our variant of Exodus' new album here.

Tracklist

“Persona Non Grata”

“R.E.M.F.”

“Slipping Into Madness”

“Elitist”

“Prescribing Horror”

“The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)”

“The Years of Death and Dying”

“Clickbait”

“Cosa Del Pantano”

“Lunatic-Liar-Lord”

“The Fires of Division”

“Antiseed”

TESTAMENT / EXODUS / DEATH ANGEL - 2021 TOUR DATES

Aug. 22 - Psycho Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV ^^#

Sep. 09 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival - Danville, VA **

Oct. 06 - Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, CA

Oct. 07 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA ^^

Oct. 08 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA *

Oct. 10 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA *

Oct. 11 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

Oct. 12 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM *

Oct. 14 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK *

Oct. 15 - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill - Dallas, TX

Oct. 16 - Emo's - Austin, TX *

Oct. 17 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

Oct. 19 - House Of Blues - New Orleans, LA

Oct. 20 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA *

Oct. 21 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

Oct. 22 - TLA - Philadelphia, PA *

Oct. 23 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ *

Oct. 24 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

Oct. 26 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY *

Oct. 27 - House Of Blues - Boston, MA *

Oct. 28 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

Oct. 29 - Madison Theater - Cincinnati, OH

Oct. 30 - The Agora - Cleveland, OH

Nov. 01 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

Nov. 02 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH

Nov. 04 - The Majestic - Detroit, MI

Nov. 05 - The Forge - Joliet, IL *

Nov. 07 - Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

Nov. 09 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO *

Nov. 10 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT *

Nov. 11 - House Of Blues - Las Vegas, NV ^

Nov. 27 - The Fox - Oakland, CA

^^ Festival

^ No EXODUS

* Rescheduled TESTAMENT dates

~ No EXODUS & DEATH ANGEL

# no TESTAMENT & DEATH ANGEL