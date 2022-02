Paul Baloff, late frontman of thrash legends Exodus, passed away just over 20 years ago, on February 2, 2002, and Super7 is paying tribute to him with a new action figure. Their ReAction Figure is 3.75" tall, and comes with a microphone and a shattered baseball bat. Here's what it looks like:

Pre-order yours now.

Exodus released new album Persona Non Grata in 2021, and you can pick that up on red mustard swirl with black splatter double vinyl.