Exodus pay tribute to fallen rock legends on new song “The Years Of Death And Dying”

Thrash legends Exodus have shared another song off their first album in seven years, Persona Non Grata, and it's a mid-tempo stomper and here's what drummer Tom Hunting says about it:

"The Years Of Death And Dying" started out as a poem, from the perspective of Death, being a thinking entity, always watching and looking for weakness and opportunity to come calling for people. A Grim Reaper story. We were losing legends: Bowie, Cash, Petty, Prince, Frey…the list goes on and on. Then we started losing family members and friends in our own orbit. Anyway, the title came first, then the poem, which became a song. I shared the lyrics with Gary, who helped inspire me with phrasing to finish it, and the guys loved it. The song is really long, and more legends kept passing right up into the moments Zet was singing it, so I had to keep writing until I had enough to complete the song. We hope you enjoy our tribute to the fallen!

The album comes out 11/19 via Nuclear Blast

Listen to the new song: