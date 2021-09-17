Exodus release new song “Clickbait” off first album in 7 years

Thrash legends Exodus have shared the second single off their first album in seven years, Persona Non Grata, which comes out 11/19 via Nuclear Blast (pre-order). It's called "Clickbait" and it includes lines like "false headlines full of lies to keep us entertained" and "our journalistic masters command and we obey," which, like, make of that what you will I guess, but the song does rip. Listen and maybe don't watch the lyric video below.

Exodus are also gearing up for the "The Bay Strikes Back Tour" with Testament and Death Angel, including NYC-area shows at NJ's Starland Ballroom on 10/23 (tickets) and Long Island's Paramount on 10/26 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

We sold out of our variant of Exodus' new album, but we do have their 1987 sophomore album Pleasures of the Flesh on yellow vinyl in stock, and thrash fans may also want to know that we just launched a new exclusive blue splatter variant of Nuclear Assault's Handle with Care.

TESTAMENT / EXODUS / DEATH ANGEL - 2021 TOUR DATES

Oct. 06 - Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, CA

Oct. 07 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA ^^

Oct. 08 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA *

Oct. 10 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA *

Oct. 11 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

Oct. 12 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM *

Oct. 14 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK *

Oct. 15 - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill - Dallas, TX

Oct. 16 - Emo's - Austin, TX *

Oct. 17 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

Oct. 19 - House Of Blues - New Orleans, LA

Oct. 20 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA *

Oct. 21 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

Oct. 22 - TLA - Philadelphia, PA *

Oct. 23 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ *

Oct. 24 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

Oct. 26 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY *

Oct. 27 - House Of Blues - Boston, MA *

Oct. 28 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

Oct. 29 - Madison Theater - Cincinnati, OH

Oct. 30 - The Agora - Cleveland, OH

Nov. 01 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

Nov. 02 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH

Nov. 04 - The Majestic - Detroit, MI

Nov. 05 - The Forge - Joliet, IL *

Nov. 07 - Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

Nov. 09 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO *

Nov. 10 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT *

Nov. 11 - House Of Blues - Las Vegas, NV ^

Nov. 27 - The Fox - Oakland, CA

^^ Festival

^ No EXODUS

* Rescheduled TESTAMENT dates

~ No EXODUS & DEATH ANGEL

# no TESTAMENT & DEATH ANGEL