Exodus’ thrash classic ‘Bonded by Blood’ released on blood red & black vinyl (limited to 150)

Exodus' 1985 debut album Bonded by Blood is one of the greatest and most influential thrash albums of all time

Invisible Oranges founder Cosmo Lee looked back on the album for its 25th anniversary in 2010:

Bonded by Blood turned 25 yesterday. This anniversary is quite relevant, as current Exodus setlists (see here, for example) are about 40% Bonded by Blood. Exodus still makes vital thrash - its later records are extensions of the riffmania of Impact Is Imminent - but Bonded by Blood will butter the band's bread until its end. The reason is simple: the songs. They're nowhere near as sophisticated as Ride the Lightning, which came out the previous year, nor as intense as Reign in Blood, which came out the following year. But, boy, are they catchy. I've never listened to Bonded by Blood for recreation, but when I revisited it to write this, every second felt familiar. It's that kind of record. The band had "it" for 41 glorious minutes, and found "it" enough afterwards to hang around.

Meanwhile, guitarist Gary Holt (who was also in Slayer from 2011 through their 2019 breakup) has said that Exodus' 11th album (and first since 2014) is called Persona Non Grata and due out in summer 2021. He also may or may not be involved in a new project with Slayer's Kerry King, recent Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph (also formerly of Forbidden), and Phil Anselmo.

Speaking of,

