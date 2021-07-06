Exodus’ Tom Hunting having full gastrectomy as cancer battle continues

Exodus drummer Tom Hunting has been receiving treatment for cancer since February, when he was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in the stomach. He's now shared a new update on the treatment, which he says "is working. I’ve had 4 now and the mass has shrunk to less than half the size it was in March. That’s amazing progress!"
Next week, he'll be undergoing a full gastrectomy, or surgical removal of the stomach. "The good news is I’ll get to live," he says, "which is definitely NOT overated." Read his full update below.
Tom's Exodus bandmate Gary Holt launched a GoFundMe to help fund Tom's treatment, and there's also a benefit auction featuring instruments, merch, VIP packages and more donated by multiple musicians. Items up for auction include an Exodus signed guitar, an OOAK Axel Hermann artwork, an "ultimate VIP package" to your choice of Testament show, an OOAK signed Flying V from Machine Head's Robb Flynn, a Yamaha 50th anniversary drum set, and more.
Tom Hunting Update 7/5:
Hey Y’all
I wanted to check in and thank everyone SOOOOOO much for the love and support! I see all the awesome events and things people are putting together out there to help me in this fight. I really am overwhelmed with gratitude and feel so blessed to be a part of this community we all share in. I really believe that angels are out there walking around that don’t even know it, then shit gets rough and crazy, and they answer the call and jump into action. All of you are these!!!
You all help me visualize being on the other side of this. FUCK CANCER!!! Speaking of fucking cancer, the treatment is working. I’ve had 4 now and the mass has shrunk to less than half the size it was in March.That’s amazing progress! I’ve added the weight back I lost at the start of this. Clinically, these are all good signs. From the start, this could’ve gone in a really bad direction, but everything the doctors at UCSF laid out,has all gone according to plan in turning things around.
I’m very grateful to these unsung heroes! I’m slated for surgery 1 week from today on July 12th. Unfortunately it’ll be a full gastrectomy, but the good news is I’ll get to live which is definitely NOT overated. After recovery, I get 4 more treatments, then I can resume my life cancer-free. I can’t wait to travel the world, playing music, enjoying every moment of this crazy journey!! I’ll check in soon again and share how thing’s are going. THANKS AND MUCH LOVE TO EVERYONE!!! CHEERS!!!!
Tom Hunting