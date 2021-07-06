Exodus’ Tom Hunting having full gastrectomy as cancer battle continues

Exodus drummer Tom Hunting has been receiving treatment for cancer since February, when he was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in the stomach. He's now shared a new update on the treatment, which he says "is working. I’ve had 4 now and the mass has shrunk to less than half the size it was in March. That’s amazing progress!"

Next week, he'll be undergoing a full gastrectomy, or surgical removal of the stomach. "The good news is I’ll get to live," he says, "which is definitely NOT overated." Read his full update below.

Tom's Exodus bandmate Gary Holt launched a GoFundMe to help fund Tom's treatment, and there's also a benefit auction featuring instruments, merch, VIP packages and more donated by multiple musicians. Items up for auction include an Exodus signed guitar, an OOAK Axel Hermann artwork, an "ultimate VIP package" to your choice of Testament show, an OOAK signed Flying V from Machine Head's Robb Flynn, a Yamaha 50th anniversary drum set, and more.

