Experimental pow wow singer Joe Rainey announces first North American tour

Innovative pow wow singer Joe Rainey has just announced his first-ever North American tour dates in support of his acclaimed debut album, Niineta, which is out now on Justin Vernon and Aaron & Bryce Dessner's 37d03d label. The tour includes a Milwaukee, WI show with Polica, a Pop Montreal show with Tortoise, Chicago, LA, a TBA Queens, NY show on November 19, and more. All dates are listed below.

For more background on Joe Rainey's unique new album, here's an excerpt of Philip Sherburne's Pitchfork feature:

Joe Rainey is seated in his studio in Green Bay, Wisconsin, surrounded by tour posters for Bon Iver, Low, and Willie Nelson. He holds up a Tascam digital recorder and smiles. “Always be recording,” he says, “because you never know when you’re going to have to make a sample folder for a genius producer, and make an album like this.” The producer he’s referring to is Andrew Broder, the brains behind Minneapolis’ shape-shifting indie project Fog; the album in question is Niineta, Rainey’s full-length debut for 37d03d, the label founded by Justin Vernon and the National’s Aaron and Bryce Dessner. The record is an unusual proposition: A rare fusion of pow wow—an Indigenous culture of music and dance—and experimental electronic production that pairs Rainey’s singing with Broder’s synths and wildly abstract beats. Holding it all together are sampled live recordings of pow wow singing and drumming stretching back decades, many of them made by Rainey himself. [...] For some two decades, Rainey has sung in a couple of important groups in the region, Midnite Express and Iron Boy, performing and competing at pow wows across the continent. In 2016, Midnite Express was invited to Eaux Claires, Vernon and Aaron Dessner’s music and arts festival, to perform a blessing. While watching the group sing and drum, Vernon was overcome with emotion. “It’s one of the hardest times I’ve ever wept from pure beauty and expression,” the Bon Iver leader says in an email. “He is one of my favorite singers on the planet.”

Following that Eaux Claires appearance, Rainey contributed to songs by Bon Iver, Portugal. The Man, Chance the Rapper, Black Thought, and more, and he appears on the Medicine Singers' new self-titled album. Read more at Pitchfork. He's also highlighted in a new NY Times feature on indigenous music. Stream his album below.

Joe Rainey -- 2022 Tour Dates

Fri. Aug. 26th - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall*

Sun. Sept. 4 - Duluth, MN @ Honor the Earth Benefit concert

Sat. Oct. 1 - Montreal, QC @ Pop Montreal Festival #

Sat. Oct. 15 - Carrboro, NC @ Psychic Hotline Block Party

Thu. Nov. 3 - Chicago, IL @ Constellation

Fri. Nov. 4 - Iowa City, IA @ FEaST Festival

Sat. Nov. 5 - Madison, WI @ Art + Lit Lab

Fri. Nov. 18 - Durham, NC @ Duke Coffee House

Sat. Nov. 19 - Queens, NY @ TBA

Fri. Dec. 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

* w/ Polica

# w/ Tortoise