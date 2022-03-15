Experimental sludge trio Pyrithe announce debut LP, share “Glioblastoma”

Pittsburgh experimental sludge trio Pyrithe have announced their first full-length, Monuments To Impermanence, due April 29 via Gilead Media. It features guest vocals from their former singer Vicky Carbone (on lead single "Glioblastoma") and Pyrrhon's Doug Moore, found percussion from Jason Cantu, Max Johnson (Noltem), and Shalin Shah (Noltem), and artwork by Caroline Harrison. "Glioblastoma" is genuinely killer and impossible to pin down, and it's the kind of heavy-yet-welcoming song that should appeal to metalheadds and nonmetalheads alike.