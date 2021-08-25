Explosions in the Sky announce ‘Big Bend’ soundtrack (listen to “Climbing Bear”)
PBS nature documentary Big Bend: The Wild Frontier of Texas premiered earlier this year, and is a film that roams the "Wild West frontier land of the Rio Grande’s Big Bend alongside its iconic animals, including black bears, rattlesnakes and scorpions." For the soundtrack, they tapped Texas bandExplosions in the Sky, whose sound is as wide open as Big Bend itself.
The Big Bend soundtrack has now been expanded and is being released as an album, out October 1 via Temporary Residence Limited. It's the band's first film score since 2014's Manglehorn and their first release since their 2016 album The Wilderness. They've taken what were just song cues in the film and turned them into something bigger, something even more Explosions in the Sky. "Climbing Bear" has their signature sweep, and you can listen to that, and watch the Big Bend trailer, below.
You can pick up EITS' classic 2001 album Those Who Tell The Truth Shall Die, Those Who Tell The Truth Shall Live Forever on vinyl in our shop.
EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY - Big Bend (An Original Soundtrack for Public Television) tracklist:
1. Chisos
2. Climbing Bear
3. Woodpecker
4. Spring
5. Flying
6. Camouflage
7. Swimming
8. Stories in Stone
9. Summer
10. Nightfall
11. Owl Hunting
12. Sunrise
13. Big Horns
14. Autumn
15. Cubs
16. Pallid Bats
17. Rains Legacy
18. Bird Family
19. Winter
20. Human History