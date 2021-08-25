Explosions in the Sky announce ‘Big Bend’ soundtrack (listen to “Climbing Bear”)

PBS nature documentary Big Bend: The Wild Frontier of Texas premiered earlier this year, and is a film that roams the "Wild West frontier land of the Rio Grande’s Big Bend alongside its iconic animals, including black bears, rattlesnakes and scorpions." For the soundtrack, they tapped Texas bandExplosions in the Sky, whose sound is as wide open as Big Bend itself.

The Big Bend soundtrack has now been expanded and is being released as an album, out October 1 via Temporary Residence Limited. It's the band's first film score since 2014's Manglehorn and their first release since their 2016 album The Wilderness. They've taken what were just song cues in the film and turned them into something bigger, something even more Explosions in the Sky. "Climbing Bear" has their signature sweep, and you can listen to that, and watch the Big Bend trailer, below.

You can pick up EITS' classic 2001 album Those Who Tell The Truth Shall Die, Those Who Tell The Truth Shall Live Forever on vinyl in our shop.

EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY - Big Bend (An Original Soundtrack for Public Television) tracklist:

1. Chisos

2. Climbing Bear

3. Woodpecker

4. Spring

5. Flying

6. Camouflage

7. Swimming

8. Stories in Stone

9. Summer

10. Nightfall

11. Owl Hunting

12. Sunrise

13. Big Horns

14. Autumn

15. Cubs

16. Pallid Bats

17. Rains Legacy

18. Bird Family

19. Winter

20. Human History