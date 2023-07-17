Explosions In The Sky announce new album ‘End,’ share “Ten Billion People”

Explosions In The Sky recently announced 'The End Tour' without much information about what "the end" was, but now we know. They'll release a new album called End on September 15 via Temporary Residence Ltd, and a press release promises that the title does not mean it's their final album. The band says:

Our starting point was the concept of an ending—death, or the end of a friendship or relationship. Every song comes from a story, or an idea one of us has had that we’ve all expanded on and made its own world. Maybe it’s our nature, but we kept feeling that the album title was ultimately open to a lot more interpretation—the end of a thing or a time can mean a stop, but it can also mean a beginning, and what happens after one thing ends might pale in comparison to what it becomes next.

The first single is "Ten Billion People," a soaring, climactic song that finds these post-rock legends in unmistakably fine form and still finding new ways to push forward. Listen below.

'The End Tour' hits Brooklyn on October 5 at Kings Theatre. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Ten Billion People

2. Moving On

3. Loved Ones

4. Peace or Quiet

5. All Mountains

6. The Fight

7. It’s Never Going To Stop

Explosions In The Sky -- 2023 Tour Dates

Sep 15 - The Lawn at White Oak Music - Houston, TX

Sep 16 - South Side Ballroom - Dallas, TX

Sep 18 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

Sep 19 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

Sep 21 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO

Sep 22 - The Admiral Theater - Omaha, NE

Sep 23 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

Sep 25 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL

Sep 26 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

Sep 28 - Agora Theater - Cleveland, OH

Sep 29 - Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA

Sep 30 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT

Oct 1 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA

Oct 3 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

Oct 5 - Kings Theatre - New York, NY

Nov 6 - Vicar Street - Dublin, IE

Nov 7 - Albert Hall - Manchester, UK

Nov 8 - Troxy - London, UK

Nov 9 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, BE

Nov 11 - De Roma - Antwerp, BE

Nov 13 - TivoliVredenberg Grote Zaal - Utrecht, NL

Nov 14 - Astra - Berlin, DE

Nov 15 - Kantine - Koln, DE

Nov 17 - Bataclan - Paris, FR

Nov 18 - L’EpicerieModerne - Lyon, FR

Nov 19 - Sala Razzmatazz - Barcelona, SP

Nov 20 - La Riviera - Madrid, SP