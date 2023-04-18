Explosions In The Sky announce ‘The End Tour’
Post-rock greats Explosions in the Sky have announced a tour called 'The End.' They're not saying what "the end" means (album title? breakup? none of the above?), but maybe we'll find out soon. Tickets go on sale Friday (4/21) at 10 AM local time, with a fan presale beginning Wednesday (4/19) at 10 AM local. Password = THEENDTOUR.
NYC gets a show at Brooklyn's gorgeous Kings Theatre on October 5. All dates are listed below.
Explosions in the Sky -- 2023 Tour Dates
Sep 15 - The Lawn at White Oak Music - Houston, TX
Sep 16 - South Side Ballroom - Dallas, TX
Sep 18 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN
Sep 19 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA
Sep 21 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO
Sep 22 - The Admiral Theater - Omaha, NE
Sep 23 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN
Sep 25 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL
Sep 26 - Royal Oak Music Theater - Royal Oak, MI
Sep 28 - Agora Theater - Cleveland, OH
Sep 29 - Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA
Sep 30 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT
Oct 1 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA
Oct 3 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC
Oct 5 - Kings Theatre - Brooklyn, NY
Nov 6 - Vicar Street - Dublin, IE
Nov 7 - Albert Hall - Manchester, UK
Nov 8 - Troxy - London, UK
Nov 9 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, BE
Nov 11 - De Roma - Antwerp, BE
Nov 13 - TivoliVredenberg Grote Zaal - Utrecht, NL
Nov 14 - Astra - Berlin, DE
Nov 15 - Kantine - Koln, DE
Nov 17 - Bataclan - Paris, FR
Nov 18 - L’EpicerieModerne - Lyon, FR
Nov 19 - Sala Razzmatazz - Barcelona, SP
Nov 20 - Riviera - Madrid, SP