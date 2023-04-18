Explosions In The Sky announce ‘The End Tour’

Post-rock greats Explosions in the Sky have announced a tour called 'The End.' They're not saying what "the end" means (album title? breakup? none of the above?), but maybe we'll find out soon. Tickets go on sale Friday (4/21) at 10 AM local time, with a fan presale beginning Wednesday (4/19) at 10 AM local. Password = THEENDTOUR.

NYC gets a show at Brooklyn's gorgeous Kings Theatre on October 5. All dates are listed below.

Explosions in the Sky -- 2023 Tour Dates

Sep 15 - The Lawn at White Oak Music - Houston, TX

Sep 16 - South Side Ballroom - Dallas, TX

Sep 18 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

Sep 19 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

Sep 21 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO

Sep 22 - The Admiral Theater - Omaha, NE

Sep 23 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

Sep 25 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL

Sep 26 - Royal Oak Music Theater - Royal Oak, MI

Sep 28 - Agora Theater - Cleveland, OH

Sep 29 - Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA

Sep 30 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT

Oct 1 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA

Oct 3 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

Oct 5 - Kings Theatre - Brooklyn, NY

Nov 6 - Vicar Street - Dublin, IE

Nov 7 - Albert Hall - Manchester, UK

Nov 8 - Troxy - London, UK

Nov 9 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, BE

Nov 11 - De Roma - Antwerp, BE

Nov 13 - TivoliVredenberg Grote Zaal - Utrecht, NL

Nov 14 - Astra - Berlin, DE

Nov 15 - Kantine - Koln, DE

Nov 17 - Bataclan - Paris, FR

Nov 18 - L’EpicerieModerne - Lyon, FR

Nov 19 - Sala Razzmatazz - Barcelona, SP

Nov 20 - Riviera - Madrid, SP