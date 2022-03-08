Eyehategod announce spring tour with BAT, Come to Grief, and more

New Orleans sludge metal greats Eyehategod will soon be on tour, including a run opening for Clutch starting later this month, and then shows with IV and the Strange Band in early April.

After that, they've got a spring headline tour lined up for April and May. BAT are on most of the tour, with Come to Grief, Escuela Grind and SNAFU also joining at various points. The tour kicks off April 27 in Atlanta and wraps up Cincinnati on May 15. All dates are listed below.

The tour hits Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on May 5 with Bat, Come to Grief, and Escuela Grind.

Eyehategod released A History of Nomadic Behavior one year ago this week. You can stream it below.

Come to Grief, the new iteration of Boston sludge legends Grief, just announced a new album, When the World Dies.

EYEHATEGOD - 2022 TOUR

Mar. 16 - Iron City - Birmingham, AL

Mar. 18 - Fillmore - NOLA

Mar. 19 - Country River Club - Tyler, TX

Mar. 20 - Aztec - San Antonio, TX

Mar. 21 - Rockhouse - El Paso, TX

Mar. 22 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

Mar. 23 - Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA

Mar. 24 - Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

Mar. 25 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV

Mar. 26 - Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno, NV

Mar. 28 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, British Columbia

Mar. 29 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, British Columbia

Mar. 31 - Midway - Edmonton, Alberta

Apr. 01 - The Palace Theatre - Calgary, Alberta

Apr. 02 - Wilma Theatre - Missoula, MT

Apr. 03 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

Apr. 05 - Pub Station - Billings, MT

Apr. 06 - The Aquarium - Fargo, ND

Apr. 07 - First Ave - Minneapolis, MN

Apr. 08 - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

Apr. 09 - Epic Events Center - Green Bay, WI

Apr. 10 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

Apr. 11 - X-Ray Arcade - Milwaukee, WI

Apr. 12 - Black Circle Brewing - Indianapolis, IN

Apr. 13 - Pierre's - Fort Wayne, IN

Apr. 14 - Buzzbin - Canton, OH

Apr. 15 - Red Flag - Saint Louis, MO

Apr. 16 - Whitewater - Little Rock, AR

Apr. 17 - Rabbit Hole - Tulsa, OK

Apr. 27 - The Earl - Atlanta, GA w/ Bat

Apr. 28 - The Loud - Huntington, WV w/ Bat

Apr. 28 - Ottobar - Baltimore, MD w/ Bat

May 03 - Broadberry - Richmond, VA w/ Bat

May 04 - Saint Vitus - Brooklyn, NY w/ Bat

May 06 - Cherry Street - Wallingford, CT w/ Bat

May 07 - Geno's - Portland, ME w/ Bat

May 08 - Alchemy - Providence, RI w/ Bat

May 09 - Stone Church - Brattleboro, VT w/ Bat

May 10 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA w/ Bat

May 11 - Lovedrafts Brewing Co - Mechanicsburg, PA

May 13 - Sanctuary - Detroit, MI w/ Snafu

May 14 - Cobra Lounge - Chicago, IL

May 15 - Legends - Cincinati, OH