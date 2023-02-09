Eyehategod announce ‘Take As Needed For Pain’ 30th anniversary tour with Goatwhore
NOLA sludge legends Eyehategod will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their classic 1993 sophomore album Take As Needed For Pain on tour this year with support from their old friends Goatwhore. They'll be performing the album in its entirety, beginning on on April 8 and running through April 30, and includes EHG's stop at Philly's Decibel Metal & Beer Fest.
NYC gets a stop on April 13 at Brooklyn Monarch. All dates are listed below.
Eyehategod / Goatwhore -- 2023 Tour Dates
April 8, 2023 - Atlanta, GA @ Boggs
April 9, 2023 - Tampa, FL @ Brass Mug
April 10, 2023 - Charleston, SC @ Trolley Pub
April 11, 2023 - Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819
April 12, 2023 - Chesapeake, VA @ Riffhouse
April 13, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch
April 14, 2023 - Portland, ME @ Genos
April 15, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore / Decibel Metal & Beer Fest ***
April 16, 2023 - Boston, MA @ Middle East
April 17, 2023 - Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar
April 18, 2023 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
April 19, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
April 20, 2023 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
April 21, 2023 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle ***
April 22, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle Brewing
April 23, 2023 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
April 24, 2023 - Bloomington, IL @ Nightshop
April 25, 2023 - Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood
April 26, 2023 - Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove
April 27, 2023 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
April 28, 2023 - Little Rock, AR @ Rev Room
April 29, 2023 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves
April 30, 2023 - Tulsa, OK @ Rabbit Hole ***
***=no Goatwhore