Eyehategod announce ‘Take As Needed For Pain’ 30th anniversary tour with Goatwhore

NOLA sludge legends Eyehategod will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their classic 1993 sophomore album Take As Needed For Pain on tour this year with support from their old friends Goatwhore. They'll be performing the album in its entirety, beginning on on April 8 and running through April 30, and includes EHG's stop at Philly's Decibel Metal & Beer Fest.

NYC gets a stop on April 13 at Brooklyn Monarch. All dates are listed below.

Eyehategod / Goatwhore -- 2023 Tour Dates

April 8, 2023 - Atlanta, GA @ Boggs

April 9, 2023 - Tampa, FL @ Brass Mug

April 10, 2023 - Charleston, SC @ Trolley Pub

April 11, 2023 - Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

April 12, 2023 - Chesapeake, VA @ Riffhouse

April 13, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch

April 14, 2023 - Portland, ME @ Genos

April 15, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore / Decibel Metal & Beer Fest ***

April 16, 2023 - Boston, MA @ Middle East

April 17, 2023 - Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

April 18, 2023 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

April 19, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

April 20, 2023 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

April 21, 2023 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle ***

April 22, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle Brewing

April 23, 2023 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

April 24, 2023 - Bloomington, IL @ Nightshop

April 25, 2023 - Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood

April 26, 2023 - Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove

April 27, 2023 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

April 28, 2023 - Little Rock, AR @ Rev Room

April 29, 2023 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

April 30, 2023 - Tulsa, OK @ Rabbit Hole ***

***=no Goatwhore