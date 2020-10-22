Eyehategod, Poison Idea members take shots at Trump on new Dead End America song

As mentioned, the late Poison Idea/The Accüsed A.D. drummer Steve "Thee Slayer Hippy" Hanford formed the anti-Trump punk supergroup Dead End America with Nick Oliveri (ex-Kyuss, Queens of the Stone Age), Tony Avila (World of Lies), and Ian Watts (Ape Machine, Minmae) before his passing, and their debut EP Crush The Machine (with guest vocals by Eyehategod's Mike IX Williams and The Accüsed A.D./The Fartz's Blaine Cook) comes out October 30 via Southern Lord. They recently released "Twitter Troll" and they've now released "Bullet for 45 (Straight from a .45)," which has lead vocals by Mike IX Williams.

"‘Bullet for 45 (Straight from a .45)’ is a rallying cry to fight back against a garbage-infected, corrupted liar’s bullshit system and also a tribute to our late friend Steve Hanford aka ‘Thee Slayer Hippy,'" Mike told Decibel. "My only regret about this record is Steve didn’t live to see the final release, but I know he’d be proud of us. These songs are a timeless and much needed hardcore punk metal blast into the face of an untrusted authority."

It's a high-speed punk scorcher that blasts Trump for "making America stupid again," and you can listen to it HERE.

Stream "Twitter Troll" below:

In case you missed it, Mark Lanegan penned the liner notes, and they read:

A perfectly appropriate title for this 7-inch EP of jack-hammering, old-school style hardcore tunes released by Southern Lord, written and played by a rogues gallery of real deal music lifers as a condemnation of the criminal Trump administration and republican party, in the same spirit of those by-gone days when Ronald Reagan or George Bush was the crooked, self-serving president of the crumbling United States empire. Never before has there been a more obvious target, as Donald Trump and his mafia family cabinet rape the country while Rome burns. D.E.A. is Tony Avila, Ian Watts, Nick Oliveri, Mike IX, Blaine Cook, and the legendary and beloved, late producer and drummer of Poison Idea, Steve 'Thee Slayer Hippy' Hanford. Dying shortly before the completion of this record, it stands as a final testament to his genius, one last hot-wired blast of his epic musical brilliance.

