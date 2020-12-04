Eyehategod release first single off first album in 7 years, “High Risk Trigger” (listen)

Sludge greats Eyehategod have finally released "High Risk Trigger," the first single off their first album in seven years, A History of Nomadic Behavior, which is due March 12 via Century Media (pre-order). It sounds as raw and filthy and fuzzed-out as you'd hope, and you can check it out below.

The song touches on police brutality, and Mike IX Williams says, "We’re not a political band, but it was hard not to be affected by the news from the past year. During this recording, I thought a lot about how stupid humanity has become and how America is now completely divided with these people who don’t believe in science and blindly follow liars and nonsensical ideologies. Some of those feelings may have found their way into these songs, but it is mostly subliminal."

Tracklist

Built Beneath the Lies

The Outer Banks

Fake What’s Yours

Three Black Eyes

Current Situation

High Risk Trigger

Anemic Robotic

The Day Felt Wrong

The Trial of Johnny Cancer

Smoker’s Place

Circle of Nerves

Every Thing, Every Day

