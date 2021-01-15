Eyehategod share new song off first album in 7 years (pre-order it on ltd brown swirl vinyl)

Eyehategod have shared the second single off their highly anticipated first album in seven years, A History of Nomadic Behavior. Following a heaping dose of Southern-fried, white-hot sludge on lead single "High Risk Trigger," Eyehategod more directly explore their hardcore side on the fiery new single "Fake What's Yours."

"It's a pure uncut chunk of anti-authoritarian preach-speak set to a condescending guitar riff that could only be born from the dirty streets of New Orleans," said frontman Mike IX Williams. "We can’t wait for everyone to hear the full record, but for now, put on your gas masks, lock your doors, stay home and LISTEN!" Do as Mike IX Williams says below.

The record comes out March 12 via Century Media, and we've got pre-orders of it on LIMITED EDITION BROWN-SWIRL VINYL in the new BrooklynVegan store. Only 300 copies were made, so get yours now.