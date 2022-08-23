Ezra Collective announce new album, tap Sampa the Great for new single (watch the video)

UK jazz group Ezra Collective have announced a new album, Where I'm Meant To Be, out November 4 via Partisan. The album comes three years after their debut LP, You Can't Steal My Joy, and it includes recent single "Victory Dance." Where I'm Meant To Be also features contributions by Kojey Radical, Emeli Sande, Nao, and Sampa The Great.

Sampa joins Ezra collective for the album's new single, "Life Goes On." The song includes a nod to Fela Kuti's 1972 record "Shakara Oloje" while making a statement of its own; its Nathan Miller-directed music video was shot on location in London and Lusaka, Zambia. The band explain:

London meets Lusaka. Moments of Joy, moments of struggle, but United in a spirit that we must carry on. Life must go on... We write our music with a consistent will to push the boundaries of what we can mix jazz with. This incorporates the energies of southern African vibes, mixed with our own style of London jazz. And no better person to voice this beauty than the queen, Sampa the Great.

That should give you a pretty good idea of what to expect from "Life Goes On," a thrilling mix of Afrobeat, London jazz, and hip hop. Check out the video for the new song, the full tracklist, and the album artwork (which references Thelonious Monk's album Underground) below. Pre-order the album on orange vinyl.

Ezra Collective Where I'm Meant To Be loading...

Where I'm Meant To Be tracklisting

1. Life Goes On (feat. Sampa the Great)

2. Victory Dance

3. No Confusion (feat. Kojey Radical)

4. Welcome To My World

5. Togetherness

6. Ego Killah

7. Smile

8. Live Strong

9. Siesta (feat. Emeli Sandé)

10. Words by Steve

11. Belonging

12. Never The Same Again

13. Words by TJ

14. Love In Outer Space (feat. Nao)