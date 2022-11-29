Ezra Collective announce North American tour, including Blue Note Jazz Club run
Genre-blurring UK jazz/Afrobeat/reggae/hip hop/etc group Ezra Collective have announced a 2023 North American tour in support of their great sophomore album (and Partisan Records debut), Where I'm Meant To Be. It kicks off in LA in March and ends with a run at NYC's Blue Note Jazz Club from April 7-9, with early and late shows each night (six total). Tickets go on presale Thursday (12/1) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.
Watch the band's recent NPR Tiny Desk Concert:
Ezra Collective -- 2023 Tour Dates
02/01/2023 - Madrid, ES @ Lula Club
02/02/2023 - Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 2
02/04/2023 - Lyon, FR @ L'Epicerie Moderne
02/05/2023 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
02/06/2023 - Cologne, DE @ Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld
02/08/2023 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich
02/09/2023 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset
02/10/2023 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol
02/12/2023 - Lille, FR @ Aeronef
02/14/2023 - Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
02/15/2023 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
02/18/2023 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
02/19/2023 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
02/21/2023 - Dublin, IE @ Opium Rooms
02/23/2023 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
02/24/2023 - London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy
03/27/2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
03/28/2023 - Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
03/31/2023 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Dakota
04/02/2023 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
04/03/2023 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
04/05/2023 - Montréal, QC @ Studio TD
04/06/2023 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
04/07/2023 - New York City, NY @ The Blue Note
04/08/2023 - New York City, NY @ The Blue Note
04/09/2023 - New York City, NY @ The Blue Note