Ezra Collective announce North American tour, including Blue Note Jazz Club run

Genre-blurring UK jazz/Afrobeat/reggae/hip hop/etc group Ezra Collective have announced a 2023 North American tour in support of their great sophomore album (and Partisan Records debut), Where I'm Meant To Be. It kicks off in LA in March and ends with a run at NYC's Blue Note Jazz Club from April 7-9, with early and late shows each night (six total). Tickets go on presale Thursday (12/1) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Watch the band's recent NPR Tiny Desk Concert:

Ezra Collective -- 2023 Tour Dates

02/01/2023 - Madrid, ES @ Lula Club

02/02/2023 - Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 2

02/04/2023 - Lyon, FR @ L'Epicerie Moderne

02/05/2023 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

02/06/2023 - Cologne, DE @ Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld

02/08/2023 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

02/09/2023 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

02/10/2023 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol

02/12/2023 - Lille, FR @ Aeronef

02/14/2023 - Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

02/15/2023 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

02/18/2023 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

02/19/2023 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

02/21/2023 - Dublin, IE @ Opium Rooms

02/23/2023 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

02/24/2023 - London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy

03/27/2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

03/28/2023 - Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

03/31/2023 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Dakota

04/02/2023 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/03/2023 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

04/05/2023 - Montréal, QC @ Studio TD

04/06/2023 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

04/07/2023 - New York City, NY @ The Blue Note

04/08/2023 - New York City, NY @ The Blue Note

04/09/2023 - New York City, NY @ The Blue Note