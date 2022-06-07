Ezra Collective sign to Partisan, release new song & video, “Victory Dance”

UK jazz group Ezra Collective have just signed to Partisan Records (IDLES, Fontaines DC, etc), and their first single for the label is "Victory Dance." "'Victory Dance' embodies that feeling when something brings joy and the expression is beyond words," bandleader and drummer Femi Koleoso says. "Not everyday talk. Sometimes you just have to dance instead." It's a warm, lively, uplifting song, and it comes with a video directed by Femi Ladi, which is the band's first official video and finds them hosting a secret party for fans backstage at their local corner shop. Check it out below.