Ezra Furman announces new album, shares “Forever in Sunset,” touring
Ezra Furman will release new album All of Us Flames on August 26 via ANTI. It was produced by John Congleton and is the third album in the trilogy that began with 2018's Transangelic Exodus and continued with 2019's Twelve Nudes. As for this one, Ezra says "I started to think of trans women as a secret society across the world: scattered everywhere, but so obviously bound together, both in being vulnerable and having a shared vision to change a fundamental building block of patriarchal society. I've been building my world of queer pals, and it feels like we're forming a gang."
The album includes previously released song "Book of Our Names" and the new single is the synth-rock anthem "Forever in Sunset." Ezra says while the song is influenced by the way people coped with the pandemic, specifically it's about "a woman who’s been through some shit speaking to a new lover who is becoming attached to them, trying to warn the lover about how she is trouble, about how she has been through crises and they will come again. And that’s just how she lives, never settled, never safe, but also never defeated/finished - 'forever in sunset.'" You can watch the video, directed by Noel Paul, below.
Ezra will be on tour starting next week, including spring dates with Grace Cummings, a couple August shows opening for Jack White, and September dates with Art Moore including a NYC show at Webster Hall on 9/21. All dates are listed below.
All of Us Flames:
1. Train Comes Through
2. Throne
3. Dressed In Black
4. Forever In Sunset
5. Book Of Our Names
6. Point Me Toward The Real
7. Lilac And Black
8. Ally Sheedy In The Breakfast Club
9. Poor Girl A Long Way From Heaven
10. Temple Of Broken Dreams
11. I Saw The Truth Undressing
12. Come Close
Ezra Furman 2022 Tour Dates
Thu. May 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *
Sat. May 21 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall *
Mon. May 23 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *
Tue. May 24 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre *
Wed. May 25 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *
Thu. May 26 - Boise, ID @ Visual Arts Collective *
Sat. May 28 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre *
Mon. May 30 - Des Moines, IA @ Gas Lamp *
Tue. May 31 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *
Wed. Jun. 1 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *
Thu. Jun. 9 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom (Ezra Solo)
Thu. Jul. 21 - Valencia, ES @ Diversity Festival
Sun. Jul. 24 - Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling Festival
Sun. Aug. 14 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom ^
Tues. Aug. 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ UWM Panther Arena ^
Wed. Aug. 17 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^
Thu. Aug. 18 - Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival
Tues. Aug 23 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh International Festival
Mon. Sep. 12 - Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rosa !
Tue. Sep. 13 - Toronto, ON @ Rec Room !
Wed. Sep. 14 - Detroit, MI @ The Loving Touch !
Thu. Sep. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Small's !
Fri. Sep. 16 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar !
Sun. Sep. 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts !
Mon. Sep. 19 - Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom !
Tue. Sep. 20 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair !
Wed. Sep. 21 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall !
Thu. Sep. 22 - Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
Mon. Oct. 31 - Bruges, BE @ Cactus Club
Tue. Nov. 1 - Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
Wed. Nov. 2 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
Thu. Nov. 3 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich
Sat. Nov. 5 - Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche
Sun. Nov. 6 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaaal Kreutzberg
Mon. Nov. 7 - Prague, CZ @ Roxy
Tue. Nov. 8 - Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien
Wed. Nov. 9 - Graz, AT @ Dom Im Berg
Sat. Nov. 12 - Fribourg, CH @ Fri-Son
Sun. Nov. 13 - Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle
Mon. Nov. 14 - Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
Wed. Nov. 16 - Brighton, UK @ St Georges Church
Thu. Nov. 17 - London, UK @ The Roundhouse
Sat. Nov. 19 - Birmingham, UK @ The Mill
Mon. Nov. 21 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
* w/ Grace Cummings
^ w/ Jack White
! w/ Art Moore