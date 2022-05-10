Ezra Furman announces new album, shares “Forever in Sunset,” touring

Ezra Furman will release new album All of Us Flames on August 26 via ANTI. It was produced by John Congleton and is the third album in the trilogy that began with 2018's Transangelic Exodus and continued with 2019's Twelve Nudes. As for this one, Ezra says "I started to think of trans women as a secret society across the world: scattered everywhere, but so obviously bound together, both in being vulnerable and having a shared vision to change a fundamental building block of patriarchal society. I've been building my world of queer pals, and it feels like we're forming a gang."

The album includes previously released song "Book of Our Names" and the new single is the synth-rock anthem "Forever in Sunset." Ezra says while the song is influenced by the way people coped with the pandemic, specifically it's about "a woman who’s been through some shit speaking to a new lover who is becoming attached to them, trying to warn the lover about how she is trouble, about how she has been through crises and they will come again. And that’s just how she lives, never settled, never safe, but also never defeated/finished - 'forever in sunset.'" You can watch the video, directed by Noel Paul, below.

Ezra will be on tour starting next week, including spring dates with Grace Cummings, a couple August shows opening for Jack White, and September dates with Art Moore including a NYC show at Webster Hall on 9/21. All dates are listed below.

All of Us Flames:

1. Train Comes Through

2. Throne

3. Dressed In Black

4. Forever In Sunset

5. Book Of Our Names

6. Point Me Toward The Real

7. Lilac And Black

8. Ally Sheedy In The Breakfast Club

9. Poor Girl A Long Way From Heaven

10. Temple Of Broken Dreams

11. I Saw The Truth Undressing

12. Come Close

Ezra Furman 2022 Tour Dates

Thu. May 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *

Sat. May 21 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall *

Mon. May 23 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *

Tue. May 24 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre *

Wed. May 25 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

Thu. May 26 - Boise, ID @ Visual Arts Collective *

Sat. May 28 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

Mon. May 30 - Des Moines, IA @ Gas Lamp *

Tue. May 31 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

Wed. Jun. 1 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

Thu. Jun. 9 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom (Ezra Solo)

Thu. Jul. 21 - Valencia, ES @ Diversity Festival

Sun. Jul. 24 - Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling Festival

Sun. Aug. 14 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom ^

Tues. Aug. 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ UWM Panther Arena ^

Wed. Aug. 17 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

Thu. Aug. 18 - Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival

Tues. Aug 23 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh International Festival

Mon. Sep. 12 - Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rosa !

Tue. Sep. 13 - Toronto, ON @ Rec Room !

Wed. Sep. 14 - Detroit, MI @ The Loving Touch !

Thu. Sep. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Small's !

Fri. Sep. 16 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar !

Sun. Sep. 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts !

Mon. Sep. 19 - Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom !

Tue. Sep. 20 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair !

Wed. Sep. 21 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall !

Thu. Sep. 22 - Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

Mon. Oct. 31 - Bruges, BE @ Cactus Club

Tue. Nov. 1 - Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

Wed. Nov. 2 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

Thu. Nov. 3 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

Sat. Nov. 5 - Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche

Sun. Nov. 6 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaaal Kreutzberg

Mon. Nov. 7 - Prague, CZ @ Roxy

Tue. Nov. 8 - Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien

Wed. Nov. 9 - Graz, AT @ Dom Im Berg

Sat. Nov. 12 - Fribourg, CH @ Fri-Son

Sun. Nov. 13 - Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle

Mon. Nov. 14 - Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

Wed. Nov. 16 - Brighton, UK @ St Georges Church

Thu. Nov. 17 - London, UK @ The Roundhouse

Sat. Nov. 19 - Birmingham, UK @ The Mill

Mon. Nov. 21 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

* w/ Grace Cummings

^ w/ Jack White

! w/ Art Moore