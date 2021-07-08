Face to Face announce new LP ‘No Way Out But Through,’ touring (hear title track)

Punk veterans Face to Face have announced a new album, No Way Out But Through, due out September 10 via Fat Wreck Chords. It was produced by regular collaborator Siegfried Meier, and they've shared the first single and title track, about which vocalist and lead guitarist Trever Keith says, "To me, No Way Out But Through means facing life's obstacles head on, rather than looking for shortcuts." Listen below.

No Way Out But Through follows Face to Face's 2020 covers album Standards & Practices, Vol II; their first live album in 21 years, 2019's Live in a Dive; and their 2018 acoustic album, Hold Fast: Acoustic Sessions.

Face to Face are doing some touring this year and next, including an appearance at the stacked Furnace Fest, and other festival dates in the US and Europe. See all dates below.

FACE TO FACE: 2021-2022 TOUR

4 Sep 2021 in Leeds, United Kingdom @ Slam Dunk Festival - Temple Newsam

5 Sep 2021 in Hatfield, United Kingdom @ Slam Dunk Festival - Hatfield Park

18 Sep 2021 in San Pedro, CA, US @ So-Cal Hoedown 2021

26 Sep 2021 in Birmingham, AL, US @ Furnace Fest 2021

29 May 2022 in Mannheim, Germany @ Punk In Drublic Fest - Maimarktgelande

8 Jun 2022 in Turku, Finland @ Punk In Drublic Fest - Vanha Suurtori

10 Jun 2022 in Oslo, Norway @ Punk In Drublic Fest - Oslo Spektrum

11 Jun 2022 in Malmö, Sweden @ Punk In Drublic Fest - Folkets Park