FACS announce new album and tour, share “When You Say” video

Chicago's FACS have announced their fifth album, Still Life in Decay, which will be out April 7 via Trouble in Mind. The album is their last with bassist Alianna Kalaba, who has since left the group, and founding member Jonathan van Herik has rejoined. (Jonathan was also in Disappears with FACS' Brian Case and Noah Leger.) They made the album with engineer Sanford Parker at Chicago's famed Electrical Audio studios.

You can check out "When You Say" from the album now. It's a blistering number, featuring a towering bassline, Leger's intense drumming, and Case's skeletal guitarwork and paranoid vocals. Check out the stylish video that was shot and edited by Joshua Ford below.

FACS have East Coast dates this month, including free shows at Brooklyn's Union Pool on February 14 and Kingston's Tubby's on February 15. They've also got more North American dates this spring, and Indianapolis' Post Festival in July. All dates are listed below.

Still Life In Decay:

Constellation

When You Say

Slogan

Class Spectre

Still Life

New Flag

FACS - 2023 TOUR DATES

February 12 Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR

February 14 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

February 15 Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

February 16 Troy, NY @ No Fun

April 6 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

April 7 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

April 8 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

May 15 Pittsburgh, PA @ Government Center

May 16 Washington, DC @ DC9

May 17 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

May 19 Providence, RI @ Fete Lounge

May 20 Montreal, QC @ La Sotterenea

May 21 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

July 28 Indianapolis, IN @ Post. Festival