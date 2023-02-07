FACS announce new album and tour, share “When You Say” video
Chicago's FACS have announced their fifth album, Still Life in Decay, which will be out April 7 via Trouble in Mind. The album is their last with bassist Alianna Kalaba, who has since left the group, and founding member Jonathan van Herik has rejoined. (Jonathan was also in Disappears with FACS' Brian Case and Noah Leger.) They made the album with engineer Sanford Parker at Chicago's famed Electrical Audio studios.
You can check out "When You Say" from the album now. It's a blistering number, featuring a towering bassline, Leger's intense drumming, and Case's skeletal guitarwork and paranoid vocals. Check out the stylish video that was shot and edited by Joshua Ford below.
FACS have East Coast dates this month, including free shows at Brooklyn's Union Pool on February 14 and Kingston's Tubby's on February 15. They've also got more North American dates this spring, and Indianapolis' Post Festival in July. All dates are listed below.
Still Life In Decay:
Constellation
When You Say
Slogan
Class Spectre
Still Life
New Flag
FACS - 2023 TOUR DATES
February 12 Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR
February 14 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
February 15 Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
February 16 Troy, NY @ No Fun
April 6 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
April 7 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
April 8 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
May 15 Pittsburgh, PA @ Government Center
May 16 Washington, DC @ DC9
May 17 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
May 19 Providence, RI @ Fete Lounge
May 20 Montreal, QC @ La Sotterenea
May 21 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
July 28 Indianapolis, IN @ Post. Festival