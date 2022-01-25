Failure detail 2022 North American tour (tickets on sale)
Heavy shoegaze greats Failure have announced details of their 2022 North American tour, which kicks off on June 2 in San Diego. It includes a Brooklyn show on June 24 at Warsaw and the tour wraps up in Los Angeles on July 8 at The Regent Theatre. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale today (1/25) at 10 AM local time.
All dates are listed below.
Failure released Wild Type Droid, their best reunion record yet, in December. Stream it below.
FAILURE - 2022 TOUR DATES
June 2 San Diego, CA Music Box
June 3 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet’s
June 4 Las Vegas, CA Backstage Bar
June 5 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom
June 7 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad
June 8 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater
June 9 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room
June 10 Lawrence, KS The Granada Theater
June 11 St. Louis, MO Pop’s
June 12 Dallas, TX Trees
June 14 Austin, TX Mohawk
June 15 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger
June 16 New Orleans, LA The Parish Room at House of Blues
June 17 Nashville, TN Exit/In
June 18 Birmingham, AL Saturn
June 19 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade
June 21 Raleigh, NC Cat’s Cradle
June 22 Baltimore, MD Sound Stage
June 23 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts
June 24 New York, NY Warsaw
June 25 Boston, MA The Sinclair
June 26 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground
June 28 Detroit, MI The Crofoot
June 29 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre
June 30 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop
July 1 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge
July 2 St. Paul, MN Turf Club
July 5 Seattle, WA Neumo’s
July 6 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre
July 7 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
July 8 Los Angeles, CA The Regent Theatre
--
