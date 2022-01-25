Failure detail 2022 North American tour (tickets on sale)

Heavy shoegaze greats Failure have announced details of their 2022 North American tour, which kicks off on June 2 in San Diego. It includes a Brooklyn show on June 24 at Warsaw and the tour wraps up in Los Angeles on July 8 at The Regent Theatre. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale today (1/25) at 10 AM local time.

All dates are listed below.

Failure released Wild Type Droid, their best reunion record yet, in December. Stream it below.

FAILURE - 2022 TOUR DATES

June 2 San Diego, CA Music Box

June 3 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet’s

June 4 Las Vegas, CA Backstage Bar

June 5 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

June 7 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad

June 8 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

June 9 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room

June 10 Lawrence, KS The Granada Theater

June 11 St. Louis, MO Pop’s

June 12 Dallas, TX Trees

June 14 Austin, TX Mohawk

June 15 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

June 16 New Orleans, LA The Parish Room at House of Blues

June 17 Nashville, TN Exit/In

June 18 Birmingham, AL Saturn

June 19 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

June 21 Raleigh, NC Cat’s Cradle

June 22 Baltimore, MD Sound Stage

June 23 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

June 24 New York, NY Warsaw

June 25 Boston, MA The Sinclair

June 26 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

June 28 Detroit, MI The Crofoot

June 29 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre

June 30 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

July 1 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

July 2 St. Paul, MN Turf Club

July 5 Seattle, WA Neumo’s

July 6 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre

July 7 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

July 8 Los Angeles, CA The Regent Theatre

30 Essential Songs from the Shoegaze / Heavy Crossover

Listen and/or subscribe to our playlist of all 30 songs: