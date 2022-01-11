Failure going on US summer tour

Heavy shoegaze pioneers Failure released their best reunion album yet, Wild Type Droid, in December, and now they've announced a tour supporting it. Their 2022 North American shows begin in June and run into July, including an NYC show on June 24 and an LA show on July 8.

Venues aren't announced yet, but you can see all dates below, and tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 18. A preview of the upcoming Failure documentary film will be shows to open the shows, as well.

Stream Wild Type Droid below.

FAILURE: 2022 TOUR

June 2 - San Diego, CA

June 3 - Pioneertown, CA

June 4 - Las Vegas, NV

June 5 - Phoenix, AZ

June 7 - Albuquerque, NM

June 8 - Denver, CO

June 9 - Omaha, NE

June 10 - Lawrence, KS

June 11 - St. Louis, MO

June 12 - Dallas, TX

June 14 - Austin, TX

June 15 - San Antonio, TX

June 16 - New Orleans, LA

June 17 - Nashville, TN

June 18 - Birmingham, AL

June 19 - Atlanta, GA

June 21 - Raleigh, NC

June 22 - Baltimore, MD

June 23 - Philadelphia, PA

June 24 - New York, NY

June 25 - Boston, MA

June 26 - Toronto, ON

June 28 - Detroit, MI

June 29 - Pittsburgh, PA

June 30 - Cleveland, OH

July 1 - Chicago, IL

July 2 - St. Paul, MN

July 5 - Seattle, WA

July 6 - Portland, OR

July 7 - San Francisco, CA

July 8 - Los Angeles, CA

--

