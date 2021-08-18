Failure say “album 6 coming soon,” post video from studio

Heavy shoegaze/space rock veterans Failure are working on a followup to 2018's In the Future Your Body Will Be the Furthest Thing from Your Mind, which will be their third reunion album and sixth overall. They just finished tracking drums and posted a video of the process, captioned "Drums Done!! Album 6 coming soon to a pair of hot ears near you." Watch:

That's all we know for now, but this is exciting news. Stay tuned for more.

Failure will also be featured on Ripcord Records' upcoming Fugazi tribute comp (which benefits the Tribe Animal Sanctuary in Scotland) and you can hear their rendition of "Waiting Room" here.

