FAIM announce new album ‘Your Life and Nothing Else,’ share “Silver Spoon”

Denver hardcore band FAIM recently released their great new single "Uninhabitable" and said that a new album was coming, and now they've officially announced it. It's called Your Life and Nothing Else and due March 3 via Safe Inside Records (pre-order). The album was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Jack Shirley, and along with the announcement comes new single "Silver Spoon." It's a dark, heavy, passionate hardcore song, and here's what vocalist Kat told Decibel about it:

This song is about how frustrating it is to watch white, upper middle class men fuck up their lives in their 20s and somehow end up making six figures once they get over their Peter Pan stage. It doesn’t matter that many of them identify as a leftist. They are just continuing the cycle of white men being on top with very little effort and everyone else having to scrape and crawl to gain any ground. Also, they should try and be friends with people who aren’t just white men.

Listen below.

FAIM -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates

December 17 - Denver, CO at 3632 Morrison Rd w/ Raw Breed, Candy Apple, the Consequence, Sewerslide

January 13 - Portland, OR at Mano Oculta

January 14 - Vancouver, BC at the Red Gate

January 15 - Seattle, WA at The Vera Project