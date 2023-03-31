FAIM begin (final?) East Coast tour this week, including two shows with Catharsis

Denver hardcore band FAIM recently released their second and final album Your Life and Nothing Else. It's bittersweet that they're calling it quits so soon, but luckily they're not going out without an East Coast tour. The run begins in Brooklyn this Saturday (4/1) at The Broadway with local headliners High Cost, NJ's School Drugs, and new band Negative Charge's first show. And for those in NYC looking for a hardcore double header this Saturday, it's worth pointing out that you'll have time to catch this show and then hit the Jivebomb/Gumm late show at TV Eye (11:30 PM start).

FAIM's East Coast run concludes with Peabody and Providence shows opening for metalcore pioneers Catharsis. Check out an Instagram gallery with all their upcoming show flyers below.