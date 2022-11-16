FAIM prep new LP, share “Uninhabitable”

Denver hardcore band FAIM are gearing up to follow their great 2020 debut LP Hollow Hope with a new album on Safe Inside Records (details TBA), and they've just shared two new songs recorded and mixed by Jack Shirley that will presumably appear on it. One is the entirely new "Uninhabitable," and the other is a new recording of "Hide Behind Your Badge," which originally appeared on Wide Eyed Noise's 2017 Trevor Project benefit comp Ending Silence and then again on FAIM's 2019 split with Discourage and Lift. The new song is great; caustic, abrasive, and full of intent, with just enough melody to rope you in on first listen. Check it out below.

FAIM also recently contributed a song to Bitter Branches drummer Jeff Tirabassi's SPLC benefit comp Exhibit A, and earlier this year, they reissued their 2018 7" with a bonus track.