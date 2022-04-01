FAIM reissue 2018 7″ with new song “Time Is Now” (listen)

Back in 2020, Denver hardcore band FAIM put out their great debut full-length Hollow Hope on Safe Inside Records, and now they've given a 12" reissue to their Convulse Records-released 2018 7", as a split release between Safe Inside and Convulse. The reissue includes the six songs from the original 7", plus the new song "Time Is Now," which is another great example of this band's ability to churn out dark, crisp, heavy hardcore with just the right amount of melody.

"We never thought we would make more than this one 7” when these songs initially came out," vocalist Kat Lanzillo says. "It’s honestly so exciting to be able to put it out again after it's been out of print for a few years in another format and to be able to celebrate the people that believed in us as a band when it initially came out and that still support the band years later."

Stream the new reissue below. Physical pre-orders will be up soon via Safe Inside and Convulse.

The band also have a few West Coast dates with Entry and NØ MAN in May, and those are listed below too.

FAIM -- 2022 Tour Dates

5.27 - San Diego @ Che Cafe

5.28 - Los Angeles @ Neon Plus Ultra

5.29 - Oakland @ Luckyduck Bicycle Cafe