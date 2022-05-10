Fairweather announce first music in 8 years, ‘Deluge’ EP, share “Untethered”

Fairweather, one of the most unique and oft-underrate bands of the early 2000s emo boom, returned in 2014 with a self-titled reunion album, but they quieted back down since then, and more recently two members have been busy playing in Brian McTernan's new band Be Well. But now Fairweather are back once again with the announcement of the Deluge EP, their first release in eight years, due June 24 via Equal Vision (pre-order). The EP was recorded largely at guitarist Ben Green's DC studio Ivakota and partially at vocalist Jay Littleton's Houston studio, and it was made with an expanded six-piece lineup, with bassist Ben Murphy moving to third guitar and Nick Barkley of Fairweather offshoot Olympia joining on bass.

The first single is the six-plus minute "Untethered," which finds Fairweather continuing to push forward, not content to just relive their glory days. It's a towering, atmospheric, post-rock-infused emo song -- a direction they started to explore on the final album of their initial run, 2003's Lusitania, but never to this extent. It's really great stuff, and here's what guitarist Peter Tsouras says about this song and the EP overall:

As a band, we’ve never been constrained by the need to recreate a previous album. Part of our writing process is finding a way to re-envision our parts without worrying about their sum. In contrast with our last record, which was intended as a collection of straightforward declarations of raw energy, the songs for what would become Deluge were more ornate in their form. As the opening track of the record, "Untethered" is its standard-bearer. There are discrete lines of melody threading through the dirge-like pace of the song, which we really sought to exploit with the latest iteration of the band. With three guitar players, we wanted to play with the front-to-back depth of these songs - the opening chord structure acts as an introduction for each of us in a way, as three distinct themes enter before the vocals. Lyrically, it is a mourning of something lost, a procession into the unknown. The melodies waver between uplifting and threatening, and the themes of tension and release continue though the nearly 7 minute song. This is the heaviest music we’ve ever written, and yet the most beautiful and harmonically dense. The result is something vast, maybe cinematic, but at times feels intimate, and even fragile.

That sums it up pretty perfectly. Listen and watch the Rory Sheridan-directed video below.

For more on Fairweather, read about their 2001 debut album If They Move...Kill Them in our list of the best emo albums of 2001 and their 2003 sophomore album Lusitania in our list of underrated Equal Vision releases.

Fairweather loading...

Tracklist

1. Untethered

2. No Safe Corners

3. Pass Of Redress

4. Control

--

The Year That Emo Broke: The 20 Best Emo Albums of 2001