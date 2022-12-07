Fairweather tell us about their favorite albums of 2022

Virigina emo vets Fairweather made a major return in 2022, releasing the Deluge EP, their first new music in eight years. Deluge pushed Fairweather into new, sludgier post-rock territory, as guitarist Peter Tsouras explained:

As a band, we’ve never been constrained by the need to recreate a previous album. Part of our writing process is finding a way to re-envision our parts without worrying about their sum. In contrast with our last record, which was intended as a collection of straightforward declarations of raw energy, the songs for what would become Deluge were more ornate in their form.

At the end of this comeback year, the band made us a list of their favorite releases of 2022, featuring End It, Cave In, Drug Church, Glitterer, Mabe Fratti, related band Be Well, and more. Read on for the list, with commentary by members of Fairweather...

Fairweather's Favorite Releases of 2022

End It - Unpleasant Living EP

Having spent the last few years living in Baltimore, this band and this record are the perfect embodiment of the city right now. There are a lot of bands out here getting attention by standing on the shoulders of hardcore music pretending to be a part of something they're not. End It is not pretending. Straight forward and fast, tasty hot licks and the kind of breakdowns you want to hear on a great hardcore record. The steering wheel in my truck hates this record! Clocking in at just under 8 minutes, Unpleasant Living is pretty much the polar opposite of what we did on Deluge where each song is like 6 minutes long. These dudes have been hitting the road hard in support of this record and I am hyped to see the response that it has been getting. I can't wait to hear what they do next. - Nick Barkley

Be Well - Hello Sun

There are few things musically that bring me more joy than my friends making great records. I was so hyped on The Weight and The Cost when it came out. Those songs ended up making for a great companion/soundtrack to what became a wildly strange and isolating time. I was excited and curious to hear where they would go from there. With the back catalog from this line-up the possibilities are pretty endless. Hello Sun delivered everything I was hoping for and more. Brian’s production on Shane’s drums bring out so much nuance and dynamic in these songs. Every instrument and every part has its place and it allows the songs to breathe where they need to and make the heavy parts hit even harder. I was fortunate enough to visit the guys in the studio and I remember the songs really sticking with me afterward. I feel like I was singing the chorus to “In the Shadow of Who You Thought I Was” for months in anticipation of finally hearing the record complete. Being able to share the stage with them at Furnace Fest and seeing how much each song meant to the crowd and the response they got was one of my top highlights of the year. Love these dudes. - Nick Barkley

The Afghan Whigs - How Do You Burn?

When Afghan Whigs released "The Getaway" as one of the first singles to this record, I knew it was probably going to be my favorite song on this record when it came out. And it was until I got to Track 7, "Domino and Jimmy." Holy smokes, what a song. "Like a living ghost, You get lost inside my head"...When Marcy Mays screams out this line the first time, it still punches me right in the face. A solid Afghan Whigs release and another record I've been loving this year. - Ben Murphy

Glitterer - Fantasy Four EP

I was sitting at home bored out of my mind one night recently, and saw that Glitterer was playing nearby at a really cool local art space. I was a big fan of Title Fight so I have been following Glitterer for a bit but have never seen them live. I figured I should get out of the house and try to overcome my covid-era induced reclusive tendencies. I'm very glad I did, this was one of the most fun shows I've been to in recent memory. Glitterer had surprise-released this EP a week or two before the show and when I heard some of the songs live, I knew I had to pick up this 7". This EP has been on heavy rotation since, and it's one of my favorite releases of the year. - Ben Murphy

Cave In - Heavy Pendulum

You ever hear a new song and it triggers a memory from long ago? The title track to this record, "Heavy Pendulum," recalled a very vivid and specific memory of 16 year old me riding an Amtrak train through the rocky mountains in Colorado with Quicksand's Slip cassette blasting through my yellow Sony walkman. I could suddenly remember what the air inside the train car smelled like and the specific sights I could see through the viewing car window. I always love when that happens and I love this record for doing that for me, so I'd be remiss in not including it in this list. "Blood Spiller" also gets my vote for gnarliest riff of 2022. - Ben Murphy

Drug Church – Hygiene

Easily the record I listened to most this year, Drug Church’s Hygiene is melodic hardcore that feels totally unique. This album is aggressive, hooky and has helped pass countless hours at my desk. Drug Church was a must-watch at Furnace Fest for me this year and they didn’t disappoint. - Jay Littleton

Momma – Household Name

Huge guitar tones and 90’s rock vibes? Yes, please. This record has been getting constant spins in my household for the last couple of months. Highly recommended to scratch your Veruca Salt itch. It also doesn’t hurt that this is one of the best sounding recordings I’ve heard in a while. - Jay Littleton

Kali Malone – Living Torch

Malone is one of the most remarkable contemporary composers working in any style, and this release is a stunning diptych of hyper-formal and methodical deep listening music for synth, horns and other instruments in just intonation. I've been a huge fan of her pipe organ work, and was totally taken by her Festival Variations pipe/choral performance, but this record moves into different territory. Recorded at the legendary Groupe de Recherches Musicales in Paris, the two compositions are breathtaking assemblages of sounds. The first side of this record reads to me like a giant slumbering organism, breathing, turning, dreaming and exhaling. The second side is an exercise in dynamic range and tonal saturation, notes screaming and reaching out of murky depths in slow motion – watching a huge struggling beast from a thousand miles away.

As impressive as this recording is, witnessing her perform live must be an altogether physical experience, especially due to how just intonation composition impacts the body when amidst pure difference tones and beat frequencies – bones resonate and rattle, guts churn. Utterly blown away by this record and as always, excited to see what she sets her sights on next. - Ben Green

Mabe Fratti – Se Ve Desde Aqui

I've been following Fratti for a few years now, and this is an awesome playful and impressionistic record stitched together within a modernist framework from the Mexico-based composer. Cello ostinatos weave in and out of seemingly disjointed instrumentation, threaded together with her voice. When the instruments all align, it’s like a puzzle has been solved, or the tumblers of a lock all fall into place and some door opens. Incredible mixing work on this record as well – everything is dry, clear and articulate, but the adventurous and exploratory nature of the music is never solidly locked in place by the stereo space or tonal choices. You never know what is behind the next turn of the maze. - Ben Green