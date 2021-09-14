Faith No More & Mr. Bungle cancel September & October shows

Faith No More have cancelled their September and October shows, along with Mr. Bungle's set at Riot Fest. Mike Patton has issued a statement about the cancellations, reading, "Sorry to report that due to mental health reasons, I cannot continue with the currently scheduled Faith No More and Mr. Bungle dates. I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now. I don't feel I can give what I should at this point and I am not going to give anything less than 100 percent. I am sorry to our fans and hope to make it up to you soon. The bands' support me in this decision and we look forward to working through this in a healthy way."

Band members Bill Gould, Jon Hudson, Mike Bordin, and Roddy Bottum also issued a statement:

To say that we feel shattered by these cancellations would be a complete understatement. It has been a real challenge to return to this music after a 5 year absence, but we have been working hard for a few months now, and these last few rehearsals left no doubt that we were back to top form, which makes this statement very difficult to write.

Coming on almost two years of pandemic and lack of work, it has been heartbreaking to give our crew the news. We consider our crew like family. And then, equally importantly, we are aware of what this means to our fans, who have been patiently supporting us-- waiting, as we have, for a break in this frustrating situation. Many folks have taken isolation quite hard, and patiently waited as shows have been postponed time and time again. This will be tough for them. "And yet in spite of all this, we have a family member who needs help," they continue. "We believe that forging ahead with these dates would have had a profoundly destructive effect on Mike, whose value to us as a brother means more to us than his job as singer. He can count on our 100% support to do what he needs to do to get things right. Just as we also ask for your support right now. Thank you for continuing to believe in us.

-Bill, Jon, Mike B. & Roddy

See a list of the cancelled dates below.

FAITH NO MORE & MR. BUNGLE CANCELLED DATES

September 16 Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park

September 18 Chicago, IL Riot Fest

September 21 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

September 22 Newport, KY Ovation Pavilion

September 24 Kansas City, MO Grinders

September 25 Indianola, IA Knotfest

October 10 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival

October 15 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

October 16 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

October 18 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

October 22 Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium

October 23 Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium