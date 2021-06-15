Faith No More playing shows with Fucked Up around Riot Fest and Knotfest

Faith No More will be back in action this fall: they're scheduled to play Riot Fest, Knotfest and two big L.A. shows with System of a Down, Korn, Helmet and Russian Circles. They've just added a few headline shows around those festival dates and are bringing Fucked Up along as support. The those shows are MO's Saint Louis Music Park on September 16, Pittsburgh's Stage AE on September 21 and the Cincinnati area's Ovation on September 22.

Tickets for the headlining US dates go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 AM local with a FNM presale starting Thursday (6/17) at 10 AM local -- use presale code BYEVIRUS.

Faith No More also have a pretty full 2022 tour schedule with dates in Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Europe. All dates are listed below.

Fucked Up, meanwhile, will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of David Comes to Life by playing it in full on tour in early 2022.

FAITH NO MORE - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

USA

16 September 2021 Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO

18 September 2021 Riot Fest Chicago, IL

21 September 2021 Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA

22 September 2021 Ovation Newport, KY (Cincinnati)

25 September 2021 Knotfest Iowa Indianola, IA

22 October 2021 Banc of California Stadium Los Angeles, CA

23 October 2021 Banc of California Stadium Los Angeles, CA

LA Shows: Performing with System of a Down, Korn, Helmet, & Russian Circles

Australia / New Zealand

10 February 2022 Horncastle Arena Christchurch

12 February 2022 Spark Arena Auckland

15 February 2022 Brisbane Entertainment Centre Brisbane

17 February 2022 QUDOS Bank Arena Sydney

18 February 2022 Rod Laver Arena Melbourne

21 February 2022 Adelaide Entertainment Centre Adelaide

23 February 2022 RAC Arena Perth

United Kingdom

07 June 2022 O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland

08 June 2022 O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England

10 June 2022 O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, England

11 June 2022 O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, England

13 June 2022 O2 Academy Brixton London, England

14 June 2022 O2 Academy Brixton London, England

Europe

19 June 2022 AFAS Live Amsterdam, Netherlands

21 June 2022 Westfalenhalle Dortmund, Germany

23 June 2022 Partille Arena Gothenburg, Sweden

24 June 2022 Tons of Rock Oslo, Norway

27 June 2022 In The Park Helsinki, Finland

04 July 2022 Max Schmeling Halle Berlin, Germany

05 July 2022 Schleyerhalle Stuttgart, Germany

06 July 2022 Halle 622 Zürich, Switzerland