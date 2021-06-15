Faith No More playing shows with Fucked Up around Riot Fest and Knotfest
Faith No More will be back in action this fall: they're scheduled to play Riot Fest, Knotfest and two big L.A. shows with System of a Down, Korn, Helmet and Russian Circles. They've just added a few headline shows around those festival dates and are bringing Fucked Up along as support. The those shows are MO's Saint Louis Music Park on September 16, Pittsburgh's Stage AE on September 21 and the Cincinnati area's Ovation on September 22.
Tickets for the headlining US dates go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 AM local with a FNM presale starting Thursday (6/17) at 10 AM local -- use presale code BYEVIRUS.
Faith No More also have a pretty full 2022 tour schedule with dates in Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Europe. All dates are listed below.
Fucked Up, meanwhile, will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of David Comes to Life by playing it in full on tour in early 2022.
FAITH NO MORE - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES
USA
16 September 2021 Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
18 September 2021 Riot Fest Chicago, IL
21 September 2021 Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
22 September 2021 Ovation Newport, KY (Cincinnati)
25 September 2021 Knotfest Iowa Indianola, IA
22 October 2021 Banc of California Stadium Los Angeles, CA
23 October 2021 Banc of California Stadium Los Angeles, CA
LA Shows: Performing with System of a Down, Korn, Helmet, & Russian Circles
Australia / New Zealand
10 February 2022 Horncastle Arena Christchurch
12 February 2022 Spark Arena Auckland
15 February 2022 Brisbane Entertainment Centre Brisbane
17 February 2022 QUDOS Bank Arena Sydney
18 February 2022 Rod Laver Arena Melbourne
21 February 2022 Adelaide Entertainment Centre Adelaide
23 February 2022 RAC Arena Perth
United Kingdom
07 June 2022 O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland
08 June 2022 O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England
10 June 2022 O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, England
11 June 2022 O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, England
13 June 2022 O2 Academy Brixton London, England
14 June 2022 O2 Academy Brixton London, England
Europe
19 June 2022 AFAS Live Amsterdam, Netherlands
21 June 2022 Westfalenhalle Dortmund, Germany
23 June 2022 Partille Arena Gothenburg, Sweden
24 June 2022 Tons of Rock Oslo, Norway
27 June 2022 In The Park Helsinki, Finland
04 July 2022 Max Schmeling Halle Berlin, Germany
05 July 2022 Schleyerhalle Stuttgart, Germany
06 July 2022 Halle 622 Zürich, Switzerland