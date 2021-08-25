Faith No More replacing Limp Bizkit on Aftershock Festival

Sacramento, CA's Aftershock Festival happens on October 7-10 in Discovery Park, and the 2021 lineup has already underwent some changes, including originally scheduled Saturday headliner My Chemical Romance being replaced with the "Original" Misfits. Limp Bizkit were scheduled to headline Thursday, but they've cancelled their tour, so now Faith No More will take their slot, instead. Metallica headline the other two days, and you can see the updated lineup below.

Aftershock also announced their COVID entry requirements for 2021. They'll be requiring attendees to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, or a negative COVID test with 72 hours of the first day. They'll also be requiring masks in indoor spaces, and "strongly request" that they're worn on the festival grounds in general. More from their Health and Safety page:

At Aftershock, safety is our NUMBER ONE concern. To protect the health of our fans, artists, staff and crew, all attendees will be required to show proof of either (i.) full COVID-19 vaccination or (ii.) a negative COVID-19 test. For those of you not yet vaccinated, the last day to receive the second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson is Thursday, September 23 (4-day pass holders) or Friday, September 24 (3-day pass holders). For fans who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72-hours of the first day of coming into the festival grounds. Aftershock will require masks in any indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status and strongly requests that all fans wear a mask while in the festival grounds. In addition, Aftershock will have increased hand sanitizer stations on site, additional cleaning crews in high touch areas and will be offering a cashless option for convenient check-out at dedicated food, beverage and merch lines. We thank you for your patronage, support and compliancy during these unprecedented times. We are all in this together.

Find more details here.

Get Faith No More vinyl, and records from other Mike Patton projects, in the BV store.