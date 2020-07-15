Fake Eyes channel ’90s heavy shoegaze on new song “Demonstrations” (listen)

Fans of shoegaze / heavy crossover may want to turn their attention to Charlotte, NC's Fake Eyes, who showed off a strong Hum influence on their 2018 demo and 2019 promo, and who are pretty open about that influence. When asked what quick description they'd give someone just listening for the first time, they said, "I would tell them the Hum influence is fairly obvious but we definitely take in a lot from various '90s emo, alt, and shoegaze bands. I also encourage anyone that smokes weed to do so when they listen to it haha."

They're now gearing up to release their A Drip Is All We Know EP on July 22 via New Morality Zine, and we're premiering the nearly-seven-minute "Demonstrations" from that EP. The Hum influence is still strong on this one, but you can tell the band is starting to branch off into other territory too. It's a little heavier and the lead guitars are a little shreddier, and Fake Eyes also show off a more gentle side on the jangly acoustic fade-out. Listen and watch the Chris Parks-directed video below.

The EP will also include "Illuminate" which was released on the band's 2019 promo, and you can stream that below too.

Tracklist

1. Subsystem Recognition

2. It Will Appear As Such

3. Illuminate

4. Demonstrations

--

28 Essential Songs from the Shoegaze / Heavy Crossover

Listen and/or subscribe to our playlist of all 28 songs (with MBV's "Feed Me With Your Kiss" replacing "You Made Me Realise" because the latter isn't on Spotify):