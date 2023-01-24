Fake Names (Refused, Bad Religion, Fugazi, etc) share ‘Expendables’ title track

Punk supergroup Fake Names--aka vocalist Dennis Lyxzén (Refused), guitarist/vocalist Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Dag Nasty, Bad Religion), guitarist/vocalist Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace), bassist Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside), and drummer Brendan Canty (Fugazi, Rites of Spring)--have shared the title track off their upcoming album Expendables. Brian Baker says, "That song has so much classic Michael Hampton in it that I just laugh every time I play it. It’s just so hooky and it’s got this soaring chorus that still excites me now and I’ve heard it, like, 175 times." It is indeed very hooky and soaring and you can check it out below.

Fake Names' upcoming tour hits Asbury Park's House of Independents on April 13 and Ridgewood, NY's TV Eye on April 14. All dates below.

Expendables comes out 3/3 via Epitaph, and vinyl pre-orders are up now.

Fake Names -- 2023 Tour Dates

4.13.23 Asbury Park, NJ House of Independents

4.14.23 Brooklyn, NY TV Eye

4.15.23 Philadelphia, PA Johnny Brenda's

4.16.23 Washington, DC The Black Cat

4.20.23 San Francisco, CA Rickshaw Stop

4.22.23 Long Beach, CA Alex's Bar

4.23.23 Los Angeles, CA Zebulon