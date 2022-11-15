Fake Names (Refused, Dag Nasty, Fugazi, etc) announce new LP & tour, share “Delete Myself”

Punk supergroup Fake Names -- aka vocalist Dennis Lyxzén (Refused), guitarist/vocalist Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Dag Nasty, Bad Religion), guitarist/vocalist Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace), bassist Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside), and drummer Brendan Canty (Fugazi, Rites of Spring) -- have announced a new album, Expendables, due March 3 via Epitaph (pre-order). The album was produced by Atom Greenspan (who's also worked with Refused, IDLES, and more), and Brian Baker says, "The pop influences are a little more out front on this one and the production really helps it shine. It sounds more direct, more urgent."

"In general, Dennis writes about revolution, and Michael and I write pop songs," Brian adds. "I’m amazed at how it works, but somehow it strikes the right balance of salty and sweet." The first taste is "Delete Myself" and you can check it out below.

Fake Names also announced US shows for 2023, including NYC-area dates at Asbury Park's House of Independents on April 13 and Ridgewood, NY's TV Eye on April 14, followed by shows in Philly, DC, San Francisco, Long Beach, and LA. Tickets go on sale Friday (11/18) at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Targets

2. Expendables

3. Delete Myself

4. Go

5. Don't Blame Yourself

6. Can't Take It

7. Damage Done

8. Madtown

9. Caught In Between

10. Too Little Too Late

Fake Names -- 2023 Tour Dates

4.13.23 Asbury Park, NJ House of Independents

4.14.23 Brooklyn, NY TV Eye

4.15.23 Philadelphia, PA Johnny Brenda's

4.16.23 Washington, DC The Black Cat

4.20.23 San Francisco, CA Rickshaw Stop

4.22.23 Long Beach, CA Alex's Bar

4.23.23 Los Angeles, CA Zebulon