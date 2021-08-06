Fake Names (Refused, Minor Threat, Fugazi, etc) surprise-release new EP

Fake Names -- the punk supergroup fronted by Refused's Dennis Lyxzén that also features Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Dag Nasty, Bad Religion), Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace, One Last Wish), and Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside -- have just followed up their 2020 self-titled debut album with a surprise three-song self-titled EP, which was made with Fugazi's Brendan Canty on drums.

"I love the EP format," said Brian Baker. "So many of my favorite bands growing up (Damned, Clash, Black Flag to name a few) issued EPs between albums, and they were always special to me. They came in all shapes and sizes, and they were comprised of songs that were available nowhere else. Sometimes these records teased the style and sonics of a bands’ forthcoming full length, sometimes they were complete departures that sounded like different bands entirely! In all cases they were records that made me feel closer to the bands, giving me a window into what was coming next or what they did when no one was looking. The ‘Fake Names EP’ was recorded in this spirit."

Dennis Lyxzén also spoke specifically about the song "Running," which he says is about "the love of music and living a life on the margins of pop-culture and making that your own." He also adds, "Growing up as a restless soul and outsider few things defined and saved me as much as music did. Specifically, punk and hardcore. It explained alienation and my constant need to go against the herd and to break free from expectations and paths not chosen by myself. The inherent paradox of my life is of course my innate love for all things punk and my constant need to move and grow and change and try new things. Something that punk not always embodies."

Stream the EP below...