Falkor of ‘Neverending Story’ stars in video for Tobacco’s Trent Reznor collab “Babysitter”

Tobacco have made a video for "Babysitter," their collaboration with Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor. The video features, appropriately, "industrial design" from Chris Grondin, whose credits include makeup and special effects work for Inception, The Avengers, and Pacific Rim, among other credits. It also features Falkor, the luckdragon from The Neverending Story.

"The 'Babysitter' video is a first person home invasion scenario," says Tobacco's Tom Fec. "Because of the way things are, some plans had to change, and I had to shoot it with a few friends. Having to make do with what we had. The star of the video I don’t think has been seen in a long time but my guy Chris Grondin fixed him up nice. You’d be surprised what you can drive off with."

Falkor does not seem quite as friendly here as he does in the Neverending Story films. Watch the video below.

The new Tobacco album, Hot Wet & Sassy, is out on October 30 via Ghostly International.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KE6vgKrdHzk&feature=youtu.be