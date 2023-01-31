Fall Out Boy announce tour with Bring Me the Horizon, Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory & more

Fall Out Boy have announced a tour in support of their upcoming album So Much (For) Stardust, which reunites them with their former label Fueled by Ramen and producer Neal Avron. It kicks off with a massive hometown show at Chicago's Wrigley Field, with direct support from fellow hometown heroes Alkaline Trio. Alkaline Trio are also on a couple other Midwest dates, while direct support on the rest of the tour comes from Bring Me the Horizon. There's also support varying by date from New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade and Carr. Tickets go on sale Friday (2/3) at 10 AM local time with presales before hand.

NYC gets a show on August 1 at Forest Hills Stadium, and that one's with Bring Me the Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play. There's also a stop at NJ's PNC Bank Arts Center on 8/5 with those same openers. New Found Glory are on the LA date (7/2 at BMO Stadium). All dates are listed below.

Fall Out Boy -- 2023 Tour Dates

6/21/23 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field ß *

6/23/23 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ß ø

6/24/23 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater ß ø

6/27/23 - The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ∂ ø

6/28/23 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ∂ ø

6/30/23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ∂ ø

7/1/23 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ∂ ø

7/2/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium ∂ ∆

7/5/23 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ∂ ø

7/7/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ∂ ø

7/9/23 - Englewood, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre ∂ ø

7/11/23 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ∂ Ω

7/13/23 - Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater ∂ Ω

7/15/23 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ∂ Ω

7/16/23 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ∂ Ω

7/18/23 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ∂ Ω

7/19/23 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ∂ Ω

7/21/23 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ∂ Ω

7/22/23 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater ∂ Ω

7/24/23 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ∂ Ω

7/25/23 - Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre ∂ Ω

7/26/23 - Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater ∂ ¥

7/29/23 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ∂ ¥

7/30/23 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ∂ ¥

8/1/23 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ∂ ¥

8/2/23 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ∂ †

8/4/23 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ∂ ¥

8/5/23 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ∂ ¥

8/6/23 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ∂ ¥

Bring Me The Horizon ∂ + Royal & the Serpent (on all dates)

Alkaline Trio ß // New Found Glory ∆ // Four Year Strong † // The Academy Is… *

Games We Play ¥ // Daisy Grenade ø // Carr Ω

Check out pictures from FOB's recent intimate Chicago show by Christian Heinzel....