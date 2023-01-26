Fall Out Boy made live debuts of new songs, played a ‘Take This To Your Grave’ rarity at intimate Chicago show

Just a couple weeks after announcing their new album So Much (For) Stardust, Fall Out Boy played an intimate homecoming set at Metro in Chicago last night (1/25). The show featured the live debut of new singles "Love From the Other Side" (which opened the set) and "Heartbreak Feels So Good." FOB also played "Calm Before The Storm" from Take This To Your Grave for the first time in 16 years. Following the temporary departure of guitarist Joe Trohman, Fall Out Boy played as a trio, just like they did on Kimmel last week. Check out a video of the full set at Metro, the setlist, and photos by Christian Heinzel below.

So Much (For) Stardust comes out 3/24 via Fueled By Ramen, marking their first album for the label since Take This To Your Grave. It also reunites them with their aughts-era producer Neal Avron. The just-released video for "Heartbreak Feels So Good" features a plot where Fall Out Boy kidnap Rivers Cuomo, and you can watch that below too.

Setlist: Fall Out Boy at Metro, 1/25/23 (via)

Love From the Other Side (Public Live Debut)

The Phoenix

Sugar, We're Goin Down

Uma Thurman

Disloyal Order of Water Buffaloes

Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy

American Beauty/American Psycho

Dance, Dance

Hum Hallelujah

A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More "Touch Me"

This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race

Calm Before the Storm (First Performance since 2007)

My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)

Heartbreak Feels So Good (Live Debut)

Chicago Is So Two Years Ago

Thriller

Thnks fr th Mmrs

Centuries

Saturday