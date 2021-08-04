Fall Out Boy missing 2 Green Day / Weezer tour dates due to positive COVID test

Fall Out Boy will skip two dates on their Hella Mega Tour with Green Day, Weezer, and The Interrupters after a person on their team tested positive for COVID. They won't appear at tonight's (8/4) NY show at Citi Field, or Thursday's (8/5) Boston show at Fenway Park.

The band shared the news in a post on social media, writing:

Out of an abundance of caution, Fall Out Boy will not perform at the New York and Boston shows of the Hella Mega Tour due to an individual on the band's team testing positive for COVID. Green Day, Weezer, and the Interrupters will perform as scheduled. It's important to note that everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. Each band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is following all CDC guidelines.

They are currently scheduled to return to the tour for its next date, on Sunday, August 8 in Washington DC.