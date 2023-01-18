Fall Out Boy return to Fueled by Ramen for new album, share new song “Love From The Other Side”

Fall Out Boy have announced their eighth album, So Much (For) Stardust, due March 24 via Fueled By Ramen/Elektra (pre-order), marking their first time releasing an album on FBR since their 2003 debut Take This To Your Grave. It also finds the band reuniting with producer Neal Avron (who they did From Under the Cork Tree, Infinity on High, and Folie à Deux with), and lead single "Love From The Other Side" is definitely a bit of a return to form compared to the alt-pop direction of their last couple albums. It comes with a video directed by David Braun and Open The Portal, and you can check that out below.

"Technology has made it really easy to make records much more quickly these days. There’s nothing wrong with that, and that spontaneity can be exciting," Patrick Stump says. "But we wanted to get back to the way we used to work. We wanted to make a record that was really lovingly crafted and deliberate and patiently guided – like someone cooked you a delicate meal. I’m not a very proud guy, but I’m pretty proud of this record."

About working with Neal Avron again, Patrick adds, "Neal not only taught us how to make records, but has a unique capacity to really take time and focus on a record. We thought it was a no-brainer to work with him again, on a record where that was very important to us, and he was gracious enough to agree to work with us."

Pete Wentz says, "Our band has been an ongoing art project for twenty years and we know there have been many inception points along that journey. We wanted to create an album that merged those points together – something new, but carved from our foundation. Fueled By Ramen and Elektra seemed like the perfect home for this." Pete also compared Fall Out Boy to Metallica circa Some Kind of Monster when talking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "Before we started working on the record, I was watching Some Kind of Monster. Somehow in my head, I always thought that they were a band for 30 or 40 years…. I don't really know why but I was like, oh, we've been a band the same length that they were a band when they shot this, which is just a really weird mirror to look into."

Fall Out Boy will also play the new song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight (1/18).