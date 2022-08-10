fallfiftyfeet prep new EP ‘Lonely If You Go’ (watch the “Meet Me Overboard” video)

West Virginia chaotic metalcore/post-hardcore band fallfiftyfeet will follow their great 2021 debut LP Twisted World Perspective with a new EP, Lonely If You Go, on August 26 (pre-order). The band recorded the guitars and vocals themselves, while Adam Cichocki (Kaonashi, Soul Blind) recorded drums, mixed and mastered. (And the drumming itself was handled by Bobby Crow of Signs of the Swarm.) It's got three songs total, one of which features cybergrind act ZOMBIESHARK!.

We're premiering lead single "Meet Me Overboard," and the band says this one "is us bringing everything we're good at to the table and then some. It's eclectic and chaotic but grounded with one of the best hooks, and the hardest breakdown we've ever written. Thematically it's water/sea themes in the lyrics kind of planted the seed for the story of Lonely If You Go." I would say that description tells you everything you need to know about this rager; it finds fallfiftyfeet at their heaviest, their prettiest, and their most shapeshifting and unpredictable, with a little sass part in there for good measure too. If you're into anything from 2000s-era stuff like Every Time I Die and Glassjaw to newer bands like SeeYouSpaceCowboy and The Callous Daoboys, check this out.

fallfiftyfeet loading...

Tracklist

1. Lonely If You Go

2. When the Water Fills Your Lungs (feat. ZOMBIESHARK!)

3. Meet Me Overboard