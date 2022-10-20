Families of 2 Astroworld fatalities settle lawsuits against Travis Scott & Live Nation

The familes of two people who died at Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld Festival have settled their lawsuits against Scott, Live Nation, and others, Houston Chronicle reports. One of the settlements was announced in an Instagram post from attorney Tony Buzbee; it reads, "The Buzbee Law Firm announced today that the claims brought by the family of Axel Acosta against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others involved in the Astroworld tragedy have settled. The terms are confidential. Victim Axel Acosta was a beloved son, brother, and student. He was kind and loving. He is greatly missed. Please keep his family in your prayers."

Houston Chronicle reports that the family of 16 year old Brianna Rodriguez, another fatality of the festival, also settled their suit. The terms of that settlement are confidential, as well.

More from Houston Chronicle:

Attorney Tony Buzbee filed a $750 million lawsuit on behalf of 125 clients, including Acosta, against a number of defendants. Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II; Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham; Apple Music; Epic Records; Live Nation; Scott's record label, Cactus Jack Records, and private medical company Paradocs all were named in the lawsuit. At a Nov. 8 news conference, Buzbee said Acosta was suffocated, trampled and left on the muddy ground “like a piece of trash.” "His death was needless, and was the result of gross negligence," he said.

Other active suits related to the deadly festival, where ten people died and hundreds were injured, include a $10 billion lawsuit filed by Brent Coon & Associated in December of 2021, representing 1500 attendees, and one filed on behalf of the family a 14-year-old attendee who died by Richard Mithoff in November of 2021.