Family Dinner share new grunge-punk anthem “Revenge Dress,” prep debut LP, playing shows

Long Island's Family Dinner have signed to Other People Records (Gleemer, Modern Color, etc), and their first single for the label is "Revenge Dress." Singer Natalie O’Keeffe calls it "a breakup ‘fuck you’ song about realizing your worth and no longer letting yourself get taken for granted," and adds, "the best revenge is success and nothing gets you over some loser more than looking good and raising hell with your friends." Family Dinner also raise hell on this track, a big, catchy, grunge-punk anthem that bridges the gap between 1997 and 2023. Check out the song and its video below.

Family Dinner are currently working on their debut full-length with The Movielife/I Am The Avalanche members Vinnie Caruana and Brett Romnes, and they've also got some upcoming shows, including Brooklyn's Kingsland on Thursday (4/20) with their NYC-based Other People labelmates Only Sibling and fellow Long Islanders Innerlove. All dates are listed below.

Family Dinner -- 2023 Tour Dates

w/ Only Sibling

4/20 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Kingsland (also w/ Innerlove)

4/21 - Westfield, MA @ Hutghi's

4/22 - Providence, RI @ Alchemy

w/ The Dirty Nil

7/12 - Boston, MA @ Sonia

7/13 - Syracuse, NY @ Song and Dance

7/14 - Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room