fanclubwallet preps debut album (stream 2 tracks), touring after SXSW

At the start of the pandemic, Ottawa artist and musician Hannah Judge had just broken up with her boyfriend, dropped out of college and moved back home with her parents, intent on becoming a comic artist. But she was writing songs, too, and brought that comic knowing sense of humor to her angsty brand of fuzzy pop. As fanclubwallet, she began posting songs on Bandcamp, and two years later, she's gearing up to release her debut album, You Have Got To Be Kidding Me, on May 20 via AWAL.

You can check out a couple songs from the album now, including the infectious breakup song "Gr8 Timing!" Says Hannah, “Even people that everyone thinks are really nice can be mean too. Everyone has a mean streak!” Watch the video for that and listen to "That I Won't Do" below.

Hannah is currently in Austin with her fanclubwallet live band for SXSW. They were terrific last night at the M for Montreal showcase at Swan Dive, and we just added them to our free Lost Weekend day party today (3/17), replacing Luna Li who dropped out of the festival. You can RSVP here.

After SXSW, fanclub wallet will head to NYC to play Mercury Lounge on March 24 with Thomas Headon, and from there both acts will play DC, Boston and Chicago. In June they have dates with Penelope Scott & Yot Club, including Dallas, Austin, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Columbus, Detroit, and Toronto.

attachment-fanclubwallet-You-Have-Got-To-Be-Kidding-Me-cover-artwork loading...

You Have Got To Be Kidding Me tracklist

1. Solid Ground

2. Gr8 Timing!

3. Fell Through

4. Toast

5. Trying to Be Nice

6. 55

7. Go Out

8. That I Won’t Do

9. National TV

10. Coming Over

11. Jar

12. You Have Got To Be Kidding Me

fanclubwallet - 2022 Tour Dates

Thu. Mar. 17 - Austin, TX @ Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlies - BrooklynVegan Lost Weekend (SXSW)

Fri. Mar. 18 - Austin, TX @ Austin, TX @ Swan Dive Patio - The Line Of Best Fit (SXSW)

Thu. Mar. 24 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge *

Fri. Mar. 25 - Washington, DC @ DC9 *

Sat. Mar. 26 - Boston, MA @ Café 939 *

Wed. Mar. 30 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen *

Fri. June 17 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co ^

Sat. June 18 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage ^

Sun. June 19 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs ^

Tue. June 21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Purgatory ^

Wed. June 22 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^

Sat. June 24 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups ^

Sun. June 25 - Detroit, MI @ El Club ^

Mon. June 27 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground ^

* with Thomas Headon

^ with Penelope Scott & Yot Club